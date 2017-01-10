Sixers Persuading Media Member Votes With Embiid Shirley Temples

The Philadelphia 76ers are trying to persuade media members and fans to vote Joel Embiid into the NBA All-Star game with his favorite drink, Shirley Temple.

Philadelphia 76ers rookie center Joel Embiid has a solid start going according to recent NBA reports on All-Star voting. The starting lineup of the All-Star game (which is composed of three frontcourt players and two backcourt players) is determined 50 percent by fan voting, 25 percent by player voting, and 25 percent by a panel of media members.

Embiid has a decent amount of fans backing him — check.

Embiid also has become a likable player to most of his peers, even getting high praise from one of the most savage NBA athletes — DeMarcus Cousins.

But the media portion of the voting? Well, we can’t really say one way or the other that much of the media is backing Embiid. He’s a great player, but is he good enough to have their vote?

The Sixers have it covered. In order to persuade members of the media to vote for Embiid, they are sending them ingredients and directions for how to make Shirley Temples, which are a drink of choice for Embiid.

Creative: The @sixers are sending the media ingredients to make Shirley Temples, @JoelEmbiid's favorite drink, in All-Star vote campaign pic.twitter.com/sru7HWnEzG — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 10, 2017

While Embiid was recovering from his injury, one of the things he reportedly did that some fans had issue with — along with playing video games and reportedly getting up to 300 pounds at one point — was drink Shirley Temples, pitchers at a time.

Shirley Temples quickly became the logo of Embiid, and #ShirleyTempleDidThis was an Instagram caption he used one time when showing off his incredibly muscular upper body prior to ever playing an NBA game.

The Sixers will also sell these drinks — along with the #NBAVOTE campaign fliers — at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday against the New York Knicks for $5. Let’s hope that catches on as a regular item at the Center’s concession stands.

In the meantime, be sure to vote Joel Embiid between now and January 16th in as many ways as you can. Your vote counts just once on Twitter per 24 hours, but you can also vote on Facebook, Instagram, and at NBA.com/vote.

