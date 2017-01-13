Sixers Have Options to Deal to Cleveland Cavaliers

In NBA rumors, the Cleveland Cavaliers want playmakers, and the Philadelphia 76ers have players that could be categorized as such.

The Cleveland Cavaliers can be credited as the team that kicked off the NBA rumors season when they orchestrated a deal that got them shooting power in Kyle Korver. The team isn’t done, though, as they now want a playmaking player.

The Cavaliers general manager David Griffin was explicit in what the team is currently looking for, saying that the team was looking for playmaking according to ESPN.

“It’s something where we’re all pretty keenly aware that it would help take some burden off of Kyrie [Irving] and LeBron [James] as our primary playmaker, so if we could get somebody else that could do it … and it really doesn’t even have to be a point guard; it’s just we need playmaking”

The Cavaliers are in a “win-now” mode, and look to capitalize on their title win last year with a repeat try this season. Their top competitor will again be the Golden State Warriors, but this time with Kevin Durant, meaning that things could be much more difficult.

Given that the Cavs want playmaking for this season, there’s actually a few pieces that could interest the Cavs that the Philadelphia 76ers have. Although the Sixers are looking for point guards of their own, they are looking for one of the different variety, and could spare their playmaking guards.

T.J. McConnell and Sergio Rodriguez are the pieces that come to mind.

McConnell has bursted onto the scene as the starter, and has been doing incredible running the offense for the Sixers as of late. His full-court defense is phenomenal, as well.

Sergio Rodriguez is coming off of the bench now, but has been solid all year as a playmaker for Joel Embiid, and really looks to pass first. He would benefit greatly with passing options such as LeBron James.

It’s not clear what type of player the Cavs want exactly, and what type of caliber they’re looking for. If they’re looking to make a Jordan McRae-esque addition for their playoff push — McRae was a D-League player the Cavs added last season — then McConnell would be more than sufficient. If they’re looking for a typical NBA sixth man, then the Sixers may not be the right dealing partner.

