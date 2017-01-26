SI dreams up Drummond for Cousins trade for Detroit Pistons

It’s hard to figure out what’s going on with the Detroit Pistons, but Sports Illustrated writer Andrew Sharp thinks he has the fix–a blockuster trade centered around Andre Drummond and DeMarcus Cousins.

How does DeMarcus Cousins for Andre Drummond sound to Detroit Pistons fans?

While that would never happen, but could a deal with more pieces involved actually come to fruition?

Unlikely, but it’s a deal that S.I writer Andrew Sharp thinks should happen even though it won’t.

Sharp via Sports Illustrated:

The Pistons have already been at the center of trade rumors thanks to Reggie Jackson, and that makes sense. Jackson has struggled. Even when he plays well, it often comes at the expense of the team’s rhythm. But all of this is secondary if the Pistons actually want to fix anything. The problem is Drummond. If the Pistons admit this experiment is failing before it actually bottoms out, they can market Drummond as a double-double machine that just doesn’t click with Van Gundy. If the problems continue for another 18 months, that marketing job will a lot be tougher. The dream scenario? Drummond, Stanley Johnson, and a 2018 first-round pick to Sacramento for DeMarcus Cousins, who might average 40 playing under Van Gundy. All in favor, please say: Motor City Boogie.

I don’t like giving up a first round pick or Stanley Johnson–despite this season’s struggles I think he can be a very good player long-term.

On the flip side Cousins is so much better than Drummond and who knows if Drummond will ever reach that level of play?

It’s hard to have a non-shooting threat on the court these days and I think we can all agree Drummond will never be the offensive player Cousins is.

It’s an interesting trade that will never happen. But if it did, would you approve?

This article originally appeared on