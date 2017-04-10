Should Timberwolves Bring Back Brandon Rush?

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Brandon Rush will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The team will have to decide if he is worth trying to keep.

At 31 years old, Brandon Rush of the Minnesota Timberwolves is playing the most minutes per game he has since the 2011-12 season. He averaged around 26 minutes a game with the Warriors back in that season.

In addition to a minute increase, he has started the second-most games in his career this season with 30 starts for the Timberwolves. The increased number of starts is largely in part to the injury of Wolves guard Zach LaVine. This left a void in the team that Rush was eager to help fill.

Brandon Rush clearly does not posses the impressive athleticism that LaVine brings to the Wolves. With that being said, his veteran leadership is something that the Timberwolves currently lack overall. He makes smart plays and is reliable to have playing in all situations.

Having a veteran player such as Rush provides additional value that does not always show up in the stat sheet.

Here are Rush’s stats from this season so far.

Per Game Table Season Tm G GS MP FG% 3P% 2P% FT% TRB AST STL BLK TOV PTS 2016-17 MIN 44 30 21.7 .376 .396 .347 .750 2.2 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.6 4.3 View Original Table

For being one of two shooting guards on the roster, these numbers are incredibly low. Because of that, it looks as if it would be a clear mistake to bring him back for another season. The decision to pursue him must go deeper than just looking at his numbers.

There are times since the Zach LaVine knee injury where the offense seemed to flow better. This is largely in part to having fewer playmakers wanting to score. The offense runs through Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins without LaVine on the floor.

That is what makes Rush a complementary piece to the team when he is out there. He does not get in the way and plays his role very well.

Regardless, LaVine will be back for the Wolves next season. Because of that Rush would not be asked to do things he was not expected to do. He is a role player that brings veteran leadership with the ability to make the right play when needed.

So, should the Wolves bring back Brandon Rush?

Brandon Rush is making $3.5 million this season the Wolves can find someone better around that value in free agency, they should pursue the upgrade. J.J. Redick is an upcoming free agent that comes to mind.

His asking price would be a little higher–Redick is making $7,377,500 in the final year of the four-year deal he signed in 2013– but the Timberwolves could use a top 3-point shooter. Redick, who will be 33 in June, has shot 43 percent on 3 pointers this season.

If the Wolves are unable to come to terms with Redick or a similar player they should attempt to re-sign Brandon Rush. He is a solid backup to Zach LaVine. In addition to that, he is affordable and reliable on the court.

Bringing him back will ensure that the Wolves have a player they can trust on the roster that will do anything that is asked of him.

