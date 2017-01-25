Should the Mavericks Target Small Name Free Agents?

As the NBA draws nearer to the All-Star break, most fans are ready to see what kind of moves their team is going to make before the trade deadline. The Dallas Mavericks are expected to be active in this area.

Rumors continue to circle around Dallas that the Mavericks are in the hunt for a big trade. With helpful veterans on a bargain salary like Andrew Bogut and Deron Williams, the Mavs have room to make a decent move before the break. But what should we consider to be a sensible move for the 15-29 Mavs?

Every year, small name players get thrown around in hopes for teams to get that added boost needed for a playoff push or even a championship push. Many teams are willing to trade away a lot of things to add that little piece, thinking it will all be worth it in the end. The Mavericks need to decide here and now to be focused on the future of the franchise and not the future of this season.

It really does not make sense for the Mavs to try and improve this team in small ways, as the top tier of Western conference teams are excellent this year. Although there are definite improvements that could be made to make this a playoff team, what will be the ultimate cost?

Names have been thrown around as possible trade targets for the Mavericks, including Jrue Holiday, Ricky Rubio, and even Mason Plumlee. All of these players have their strengths and weaknesses on the court, many of which would make Dallas a better team all-around.

This does not change the fact that none of these players make the Mavs a dangerous team come playoff time. If we are serious about the trade market, Dallas really needs to focus on taking a chance on young, athletic players, or seeking out future draft picks.

I know this is contrary to the intended direction of the Mavericks, as well as the direction I personally have pushed for throughout the season, but Dallas needs to be smart about the trade market this season. In year’s past, Dallas has always been looking for that one missing link to push them over the edge. This year, it would take a little more than the norm.

In the end, Dallas is going to do not what they necessarily think is best, but what Dirk Nowitzki deserves in the twilight years of his career. Although it may not end in the Mavericks favor in the long run, Dirk deserves everything we can give him, including another playoff run if at all possible.

The Mavericks should by no means be searching for a temporary fix to a big problem. In most franchises, this would be looked at as a crazy solution to a problem, but then most franchises have never been in this kind of situation before. Unlike in San Antonio where they have continued to win season after season, the Mavs are trying to please Dirk with the understanding that a rebuild may be necessary after his time on the court is over.

Long story short, Mark Cuban, Donnie Nelson, and the rest of the Dallas Mavericks front office want to win. Regardless of the current season situation, they will continue to look for ways to improve this team.

It may come at the cost of the franchise in the near future, but Dirk deserves what we can give him. No matter what the case, this trade deadline should make for an interesting time.

