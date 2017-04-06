Shaun Livingston hit a completely unintentional 3-pointer during a wild sequence

This just in: The Warriors are so good at shooting from range that they’re now dropping accidental 3-pointers.

At least that was the case on Wednesday night when Shaun Livingston nailed a completely unintentional deep ball during a mad scramble against the Phoenix Suns.

In the closing seconds of the first quarter, Steph Curry turned the ball over on an offensive possession but, through perseverance and determination, was able to pass the ball to Livingston from his knees. Livingston received the pass and immediately tried to toss it to a wide open Javale McGee under the basket.

Unfortunately for Livingston, he misfired on the pass. Fortunately for Livingston, that misfire earned him three points.

That play capped off a 41-point effort from the Warriors in the opening frame. They’d go on to beat Phoenix 120-111, securing the NBA’s best regular-season record for the second consecutive season.