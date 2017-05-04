Shaq calls out Big Baller Brand for overcharging kids for sneakers

It’s true that $500 is a lot for a pair of sneakers, and Shaquille O’Neal thinks so too.

The Hall of Famer and TNT analyst took to Twitter to make a statement in wake of Big Baller Brand’s unveiling of a $500 debut sneaker for Lonzo Ball, who has yet to play an NBA game.

Consider the children. (And their parents.)

Hey @Lavarbigballer real big baller brands don't over charge kids for shoes. pic.twitter.com/N2U0VPXXyt — SHAQ (@SHAQ) May 4, 2017

It’s worth noting that any kid desperate enough for these sneakers, or any parent interested in purchasing them, almost certainly has the type of disposable income on hand to do so. There’s a pretty defined buyer’s market at this price point.

But hey, Shaq has a valid point. And there are always Starburys.

