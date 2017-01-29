Seth Curry, Dallas Mavericks Beat Spurs in San Antonio

Dallas Mavericks 105 San Antonio Spurs 101

Behind a career game from Seth Curry, the Dallas Mavericks win their first regular season game in San Antonio since 2010.

Traveling to San Antonio on Sunday night, the Dallas Mavericks sat at a 16-30 record as the third worst record in the Western Conference. Still gunning for the playoffs, Dallas is still exhausting all efforts in trying to make a second half push for the eighth seed.

Coming off a loss to the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Thursday night, the Mavericks needed a win against the Spurs on Sunday before welcoming the defending champion Cavaliers to town the next night on Monday.

The Mavs were without both Deron Williams and J.J. Barea on Sunday due to injury. Andrew Bogut suited up and played eight minutes before leaving the game due to tightness in his hamstring.

Due to the injuries in the back court for Dallas, the Mavericks signed Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day contract. Dirk Nowitzki said at practice yesterday that Ferrell would “get his chance” and that is exactly what happened.

In Ferrell’s first game as a Maverick, he went head-to-head with Tony Parker where he logged nine points and seven assists on 36 minutes as the starting point guard. Ferrell also drained two clutch free throws when the Mavericks were up by two with seven seconds left in the game.

But it was Ferrell’s back court teammate, Seth Curry, that had a career night.

Seth Curry put up a career high 24 points on 10 of 20 from the field and 4 of 9 from behind the arc. Curry had his biggest bucket of the game when the game was tied with a minute to play where he drove the lane and put the Mavericks up by two.

He also added 10 rebounds and 5 assists as he led the Mavericks to their first regular season win in San Antonio since 2010.

Notes

*Devin Harris came up limping after a skirmish for the rebound under the goal late in the game. He didn’t return to the game. If he is unable to play tomorrow night against the Cavs, the Mavericks will be left with just Ferrell and Curry at the guard positions.

*Dirk Nowitzki put up a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. He also added four blocks on the night.

*Every active player (all 12) for the Mavericks logged five or more minutes.

Even though the Cavs will be without Kevin Love on Monday, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving will be in action in Dallas as the Mavericks welcome the defending champs to town.

