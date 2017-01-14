Sean Marks’ Vision: The Brooklyn Nets Team That Could Have Been

After a dismal 2015-16 season, the Brooklyn Nets decided it was time to go into full rebuild mode. They revamped everything from the players and coaches, but it started with the front office. They fired Billy King and hired Sean Marks, formerly of the San Antonio Spurs, as their general manager.

Brooklyn Nets fans were silently excited about the hire of Sean Marks because of the winning track record of the Spurs franchise that Marks was bringing with him. It was a good move by the ownership, and it showed that the team was now dedicated to running the franchise properly. And with Marks’ first move ,he showed why he was brought to the team by hiring Kenny Atkinson as the new head coach.

The first roster changes he made was cutting out the expensive contracts of overpaid veterans. He then focused on the draft, selecting young players that he thought would fit the mold of his new head coach. Then he took to the free agent market, where he targeted restricted free agents that could help the team compete throughout the season.

Marks targeted two restricted free agents in the offseason and one during the season. Fortunately for the Nets, all the targets accepted the offer sheets that they were presented. Unfortunately, each of their respective teams matched the offers and per NBA rule, if an offer sheet is matched by the player’s original team, then they would have to stay with that team.

Here is a look at the targets that Marks tried to sign and how they would have fit with the current Nets team.

Tyler Johnson

Tyler Johnson is a young, athletic combo guard in his third season in the NBA. In his first two seasons with the Miami Heat, he was used sparingly, but showed signs of talent. He has a knack for finding ways to score the basketball and plays competent defense to not be a liability.

This season, he has improved in all major statistical categories as his time on the court has increased. Although Miami is not playing well this season, his contributions off the bench show that his development is going in the right direction. Marks noticed that he was a player trending upward and wanted to have that on his young roster.

How Johnson would’ve fit on the Nets

Johnson’s biggest contribution this season would be the depth he would add to a team that lacks true point guards. His ability to play both guard positions would make him valuable in a normal situation, but to the Nets, he would have been a prized addition.

Johnson more than likely would have gotten the opportunity to start at point guard with the injuries to Jeremy Lin and Greivis Vasquez. It would have given him an opportunity to showcase his talent and be a possible focal point for the team. He would have been a player that Nets fans would have seen a lot of and gotten to know very well.

Johnson accepted the Nets’ offer sheet and seemed excited to become a member of the franchise, but the Heat matched the offer. By rule, he returned to Miami and has been having a solid season thus far. He would have been a building block for Coach Kenny Atkinson, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Allen Crabbe

Allen Crabbe is an athletic swingman who has spent his full career as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers. He is in his fourth season and is another young player who was targeted by Marks. In each of his four seasons, his workload has increased, and he has responded well by producing more.

He is a key contributor off the bench for the Blazers, who are battling for a playoff spot in the talent-filled Western Conference. The 24-year-old is shooting well from three and is not a liability on the defensive end. Playing almost 30 minutes per game, his value to the team is something that Portland did not want to lose this offseason.

How Crabbe would’ve fit with the Nets

Crabbe is a player who can score from almost anywhere on the floor, and you can never have too many of those players. He is a hard worker who has a high motor and a high basketball IQ. Crabbe would have easily broken into the rotation and possibly challenged for a starting position.

With the injury issues at point guard, Sean Kilpatrick has been forced to play out of position. Crabbe would’ve filled his void at shooting guard and would’ve created matchup problems for any team they would have faced.

Like Marks, the Blazers saw the value of Crabbe and matched the offer sheet that he had accepted with the Nets. He was another player that seemed excited to come to Brooklyn, but he now has a chance to make another run at the playoffs.

Donatas Motiejunas

Donatas Motiejunas easily had the oddest season of any player in the NBA. He entered the year in a contract dispute with the Houston Rockets that dragged on for about a month. We all thought it was over when he accepted an offer sheet with the Nets, but the Rockets matched the offer.

Motiejunas refused to play for Houston due to more disputes with the matched contract. They eventually came to an agreement, but after a physical, the Rockets retracted the deal, making him an unrestricted free agent. Per NBA Rules, the Nets could not pursue Motiejunas for a full year because he had signed the offer sheet, so he ended up signing with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Marks was attracted to him because he was a young player (sense a theme yet?) and can score in bunches. He is not an overpowering big man, but knows how to use his body well and score in a variety of ways.

How Motiejunas would’ve fit with the Nets

Motiejunas is a seven-foot power forward, which is not very common in the NBA. So when he is on the floor with a seven-foot center, it would create matchup issues for opponents. The Nets have two centers who are seven feet tall: Brook Lopez and Justin Hamilton, and they would have had a great size advantage down low by pairing with Motiejunas.

He would’ve more than likely been used off the bench to back up Trevor Booker and would have been a solid scoring option for the second unit. Motiejunas is another player that would’ve been a welcome addition to a young team that could use as much talent as it can get.

The Current Reality

The Nets have battled injuries and inexperience throughout the season and currently have the worst record in the league. They are a gritty team that plays hard, but they have not been able to turn it into wins. Losing out on the unrestricted free agents that Marks wanted caused fans to have to see a lot of different players that may not be on NBA rosters otherwise.

Players like Spencer Dinwiddie, Quincy Acy, Anthony Bennett, and Yogi Ferrell probably would not have been able to crack the roster if Marks had landed the free agents he wanted. They would have been stuck in the D-League either continuing to develop or fighting to get noticed by an NBA team. But a combination of a lack of talent and injuries have caused the Nets to put these players in the rotation.

Other players who would have been directly affected are Randy Foye, Luis Scola, and Isaiah Whitehead. The first two were brought in to be veterans on a young roster and help the younger players develop. They more than likely would not have played significant minutes at all, just adding depth for blowouts or back-to-backs. Whitehead is a rookie who was on the D-League bubble to start the season. He has played significant minutes this season, but if these free agents would have joined to the team and had the Nets not been sparred by injuries, he would have likely not have played at all.

The reality is, the free agent targets were unable to join the team due to their original teams matching the offer sheets from the Nets. What fans have now is an injury-ridden young team that plays hard game in and game out, but can’t finish. They are turnover-prone and seemingly allergic to defense.

One thing that fans can hang their hat on is the vision of Sean Marks. The players he targeted were smart players who would have been able to grow with this young Nets core. Even without these players, a healthy Nets roster is far from the worst in the league. No one can predict when injuries will happen, but this team does not quit and continues to improve. If these smart draft picks and signings are what we can look forward to, then the future is bright in Brooklyn.

