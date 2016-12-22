Sean Kilpatrick Is Becoming a Celebrity

The star of the Brooklyn Nets is Jeremy Lin this season. Brook Lopez has been a star for Brooklyn for a while now. However, with Sean Kilpatrick, does Brooklyn have another rising star on its roster?

With Jeremy Lin sidelined for nearly six weeks for the Brooklyn Nets, there was one player in particular that took full advantage of Lin’s absence. Sean Kilpatrick, the Yonkers native, took full advantage of Lin being sidelined by having some career games and career moments. He did all of this while engaging the fan base and earning himself a following.

The undrafted baller out of the University of Cincinnati agreed to terms with the Nets this offseason after signing multiple ten-day contracts with Sean Marks near the end of last season.

After averaging more than 13 points per game, Brooklyn fans and Marks loved what they have found from the Delaware 87ers down in the D-League, so they kept him.

Now, you have Sean Kilpatrick who has his own “Undrafted” brand, along with representing And1. Kilpatrick also held a meet and greet at Modell’s in Brooklyn and made our own Sandy Mui all kinds of excited. Sandy has been a Nets fans since the Devin Harris days, and I am unsure if any Nets player has made her fall in love the way Kilpatrick has enamored her.

Skilpatrick even has his own billboard commercial in Times Square with Monster, which will be up there for the next two months. You know you made it big when you have a billboard in Times Square.

It is clear that Sean Kilpatrick is getting himself noticed around the league. He is also getting himself noticed by the City That Never Sleeps, which, in turn, is kind of like the world. He is arguably the most integral part of the Nets this season and moving forward. Skilpatrick is slowly but surely becoming the face of the Brooklyn Nets, and he was able to do so in just a the few weeks.

