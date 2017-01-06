Scouting Josh Jackson and his potential fit with Miami Heat

We look ahead to the 2017 NBA Draft and examine Kansas freshman Josh Jackson, and how he could fit with the Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat have a major hole to fill this offseason. Sadly, it’s not just at power forward, either. One of the biggest things the team lacks is perimeter scoring. Due to Dion Waiters missing over half the season with injury, and Justise Winslow’s apparent stagnation, the Heat’s shooting guard and small forward positions have been a revolving door.

And no offense to Rodney McGruder, Wayne Ellington, or Luke Babbitt, but none of those guys are anything more than stopgaps. Team president Pat Riley and GM Andy Elisburg need to find a long-term solution. They could do so via free agency, with a player like Gordon Hayward, who’s set to hit the market this summer. Or they could do it through the draft.

If they do decide to upgrade their outside scoring with a guy currently in college, a player who may pique Miami’s interests is Kansas small forward Josh Jackson. The 6-foot-8, 200 pound freshman has seen steady improvement throughout his first year with the program.

Jackson currently averages 15 points, to go along with six rebounds, three assists, and over a block and a steal per contest. Though he’s efficient from the floor overall, with a 52 percent field goal percentage, he really struggles in two other areas: three-point accuracy and free-throw shooting.

He’s a prospect that, though flawed in certain aspects, has loads of potential. So let’s take a closer look at two of his bigger games thus far, and decide for ourselves whether Jackson is the piece missing for Miami, or not.

Jackson vs. Duke

Jackson’s first double-digit scoring game came in just his second career outing, against perennial power Duke. Kansas opened up the game with a set designed to get him going early.

Jackson does a nice job sealing his man in the post. He uses his bounce to rise over the smaller defender, and puts in the easy finish. Considering that Jackson has prototypical size for a small forward, it’s important to see him use it and score when he has guards defending him.

To go with that size, Jackson is also extremely agile. Here, he notices that after an offensive rebound, he has a slow-footed power forward defending him. He immediately blows by the big man off the dribble, and gets a good look at a reverse layup.

Jackson is primarily right-handed, but when attacking the rim, he can go either right or left comfortably. Here’s another example, where he finishes an acrobatic layup in heavy traffic.

And here he is going right, dropping in a funky floater, once again over solid defense.

Although he’s a poor shooter, Jackson has versatility in his offensive game. He has a tight ball-handle that helps him drive in either direction, and can finish with both hands when he gets to the rim. He’s quick in the half-court, a speed demon in transition, and can score with guards, or bigs, defending him.

Another one of Jackson’s strengths is his defense. Although against Duke he could have done a better job of moving his feet more and reaching less (he did foul out with five minutes left), he had multiple moments of defensive brilliance.

First and foremost, Jackson has tremendous feet. He starts this possession off defending Duke big man Amile Jefferson. Jefferson sets a screen for Grayson Allen, and Jackson is forced to switch. He does a great job of turning the corner with Allen, and preventing him from getting to the rim.

Allen is athletic (and savvy) enough to get by about 99 percent of freshman forwards after a switch. He averaged 22 points a game as a sophomore, and was First Team All-ACC. Jackson isn’t your typical freshman, though. He blew up that entire set, and Kansas was almost able to force a shot-clock violation. (Jackson got what appeared to be a clean block late in the possession, but it got whistled for a questionable foul.)

On the play previous to that one, Jackson also showed the ability to defend a big man in the post. Though he certainly needs to get stronger once he reaches the NBA, he’s still wiry enough right now to body up Jefferson and get him to commit a traveling violation.

Jackson’s competitiveness is something that scouts have liked about him for years. However, it does get him in trouble at times. In celebrating that last play, he slapped the ball out of Jefferson’s hands and got a technical foul. In college, technical’s count towards a player’s total foul count. So that foolish move eventually ended up getting him disqualified for the last five minutes of action. On the year, Jackson is averaging three fouls per game (a high rate), and has already been T’d up on three separate occasions.

His other major weakness is his set shooting. Jackson shows a strong preference to taking shots off the dribble, and seems uncomfortable with the idea of catching a ball and just shooting it. It goes so far as to effect his free-throws, too. He missed all four of his attempts against Duke, and, on the year, is making a paltry 54 percent of his shots from the foul-line. It’s not a given that Jackson will simply improve his free-throw shooting with proper NBA coaching, either. After all, the Heat are by far the worst team in the league in that facet. And seeing as how multiple Miami players have regressed with their foul shooting, something obviously isn’t clicking with the coaching.

Furthermore, though Jackson made just one of his two three-point attempts that night, he’s made just eight of his 30 attempts on the year (27 percent). His shooting could really hamper his growth at the next level.

The good news is that his form doesn’t seem to be totally broken. At the very least, he does display solid balance when shooting from the outside.

He does a pretty good job of going straight up and down with his shot. A lot of guys who struggle shooting tend to drift on their way up, but Jackson doesn’t. His problem is with his wind-up. Instead of having the ball go straight up into the top of his shot, Jackson’s shooting form resembles more of a catapult. It slows down his release, and effects his follow-through.

By all accounts, Jackson has proven to be a hard-worker, who displays a want to get better. It wouldn’t surprise me to see him greatly improve his three-point shooting as the season goes on. But the fact that he’s an even worse shooter than the Heat’s last lottery pick was in college is a little jarring. And it could change Miami’s thinking come draft time.

Jackson vs. UNLV

One element of Jackson’s game that is underrated is his passing. His 3.3 assists per contest would rank in the top-20 among all college forwards. And that number would be even higher if he wasn’t on such an experienced team. Jackson plays with two upperclassmen guards in Frank Mason and Devonte’ Graham who do most of the play-making for the Jayhawks. He does occasionally get to show off his passing prowess, though.

In one possession, Jackson manages to give two of his teammates wide open looks from each corner (also known as the best shot in basketball). Though they both missed badly, he shows great awareness in setting them up, and in eventually realizing that he should just score the ball himself.

Here’s a look at his passing off the dribble.

Once again, a great look wasted. For our sanity’s sake, let’s pretend that’s a pass to Heat center Hassan Whiteside, instead. With an opportunity that easy, we can guess how Whiteside would have finished it.

In the two games that I studied Jackson closely, he showed incredible bounce on multiple occasions. Here is the first time he was able to get loose in the half-court for a big dunk.

Yeah, he’s a freak. Here’s another quick glimpse of his athleticism, just because it’s fun to watch.

There was, however, another area of concern for Jackson apparent in this game. That was his lack of strength. The freshman forward does not possess a very wide frame. He may struggle to add the bulk necessary to handle the beating he’s going to take at the next level. And because of his struggles shooting the ball, he may be best suited to play small-ball power forward early on in his career. Will his body be able to withstand that punishment? Whoever drafts him had better hope so.

Here, you can see him start a possession covering an opposing forward out on the wing. He ends up nearly under his own rim after a few back-downs.

It happened on offense, too. On this play, he tried to post up UNLV senior forward Christian Jones. Jones is 6-foot-7, and weighs 215 pounds. He’s got size similar to an NBA wing. So, how did Jackson’s attempt to post him up go? Not well.

Jones took a couple bumps, and barely moved back. Thus, Jackson was forced to take an awkward turn-around hook shot, and missed pretty badly. He’s shown that he can body guards in the post, but he still needs to get a lot stronger if he wants to do the same to other forwards. Especially at the NBA level.

Overall, Jackson shot 9-for-16 from the floor in this game, but just 2-of-5 from the foul line. He did make one of his two three-point attempts, but the one he missed gave us a good glimpse of the problem with his shot form.

Again, his balance was not bad. You can see more clearly what I meant though, when describing his shot as having a slow, catapult-like release. He needs to work on going straight up with that ball, and having less wasted motion.

Final Thoughts

Jackson is certainly an intriguing player. He does struggle shooting the ball, but there are many positives overall that make him an enticing option for the Heat.

Even with his poor percentages from deep and from the free-throw line, Jackson still averages over 15 points per game, at a very healthy 52 percent from the floor. That means he’s smart about the shots he takes, and is an adept finisher around the basket. He’s also a passionate player who hates to lose, and is not a good defender, but a great one.

Imagine a defense that included Tyler Johnson, Josh Richardson, Winslow, Jackson, and Whiteside. That would give any team in the league a hard time trying to score.

Then again, could you really afford to add another non-shooter to your lineup? It’ll be interesting to note whether or not Jackson can improve upon his shooting as the season wears on. If he does, he’ll look that much more appealing to Miami.

The Heat are currently projected to finish with the third overall pick, which would take them out of the running for a surefire stud like Washington’s Markelle Fultz. Jackson, though, would almost certainly be there for the taking. Would Riley and his staff be willing to overlook his flaws and take him that early? Or would they prefer to add a player like Kentucky’s Malik Monk, who has been a lights-out shooter and dominant scorer so far in his young career?

With Miami’s season all but over already, as the injuries continues to pile on, all we have left to do is speculate about the future. Thankfully, it’s a solid year for a good ole’ tank job. It’s comforting to know that, at least, we could end up with a guy who could throw it down like this:

Josh Jackson with the nasty dunk in traffic! pic.twitter.com/uc2Z0flCm2 — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) January 4, 2017

Things could always be worse.

