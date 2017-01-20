Scouting Jonathan Isaac and his potential fit with Miami Heat

The Miami Heat need improvements at power forward and on the wing. Could they solve both problems with one player in the 2017 NBA Draft?

Of all the problems with this year’s rendition of Miami Heat basketball (and there are a lot of them), two are most blatant. Those are the hole at power forward, and the lack of a reliable wing scorer. Could Pat Riley find a solution through the 2017 NBA Draft? Although the upcoming class is light on fours, there is one player with the potential to solve both issues at once. And that’s Florida State’s Jonathan Isaac.

Isaac is interesting in that for much of his life, he was a regular-sized kid. As a sophomore in high school, he was 6-foot-3 and played mostly guard. But then came the growth spurt that changed his outlook as a prospect. After growing seven inches in a two-year span, Isaac is now listed as a 6-foot-10, 210-pound wing player by the Seminoles official website.

Despite his change in stature, Isaac kept the guard skills he grew up with. Meaning that now, he’s one of the most versatile players in the country. Isaac is tall, athletic, quick, and can dribble and shoot the basketball. His thin frame hasn’t stopped him from playing a tough brand of basketball that has fit right into coach Leonard Hamilton’s system.

Currently, he is projected to go eighth overall to the Orlando Magic in this year’s draft (via Draft Express). The Heat, thanks to their abysmal 12-30 record, would be picking somewhere in the top five if the season ended today. However, after back-to-back incredible performances against elite competition, Isaac’s stock is on the rise. And the Heat did just win back to back games. So maybe there’s a chance for a union between the two.

Let’s take a look at Isaac’s strengths and weaknesses, and see how he would fit in Miami.

Strengths

In an incoming class of players that has been much ballyhooed all season, Isaac stands out as one of the most unique talents available. He’s got guard skills in a big man’s body. There are questions about his shooting and strength, but he has still managed to be one of the most efficient players in college basketball.

Isaac starts at power forward for Florida State, but spends most of his time on the wing. He shoots 54 percent from the floor and 38 percent from three. He’s also an 80 percent free-throw shooter. Overall, that gives him a 61 percent effective field goal percentage, which is incredible efficiency for a freshman playing in the toughest conference in America.

On the season, Isaac is averaging 13 points and eight rebounds to go with 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals per contest. (He’s got very quick hands and good instincts defensively.) Those numbers may seem low when compared to other top prospects, but there’s a reason for his lack of output. The Seminoles are one of the deepest teams in the country, and have two other legitimate scorers in Dwayne Bacon and Xavier Rathan-Mayes. Sometimes, Isaac has to take a backseat to the upperclassmen.

Recently, that has changed. Over his last four games, Isaac is averaging 16 points, nine boards, two steals and two blocks. All while shooting 62 percent from the floor, and 44 from three.

One aspect of his game that has really begun to stand out (*CLICHE WARNING*) is that he makes winning plays. Here’s a prime example. Game on the line against Notre Dame, up by three, Isaac made a freshman mistake and turned it over. Here’s what ensued:

Back-to-back game-ending blocks from…who else? Jonathan Isaac finishes with 23 points, 10 boards and 7 blocks as the @Seminoles get the W pic.twitter.com/B5rCUHjcIH — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) January 19, 2017

It’s Isaac’s versatility that sets him apart, and could make him the steal of the draft.

Weaknesses

Isaac may have a ton of potential, but there are reasons why some outlets predict that he falls out of the top ten. Isaac’s thin frame is worrisome to NBA teams. He has already missed some time this season due to a hip pointer, and it’s fair to question whether his size will make it difficult for him to stay healthy once he reaches the NBA.

His lack of strength doesn’t hurt his rebounding or shot blocking, which does provide some comfort. Isaac plays tougher than his size, and often out-battles stronger players for boards. Here, you can see what happens when Jayson Tatum (future top five pick) challenges him at the rim.

Another question mark about Isaac’s game is his shooting. His release isn’t very smooth, and many wonder how it will translate to the NBA. His percentages from deep have been solid, but he only attempts three three-pointers per game. Does Justise Winslow ring any bells? Winslow shot the ball at a 41 percent clip from three in college, but, like Isaac, didn’t shoot them often. And we know firsthand how effective his jumper has been in the NBA (hint: not at all).

Isaac’s jumper isn’t broken by any means, so there’s a chance that with minor tweaking, it eventually becomes a serviceable weapon. Here’s a look at how his shot looks from a side angle:

The chief complaint is that his form is somewhat robotic when compared to the better shooters in his class, and he did have an eleven-game stretch where he shot 27 percent from three. So we’ll see if he can maintain his recent hot shooting, or if it’s just a flash in the pan. If he does manage to keep it up, his stock will continue to rise with it.

Potential fit with the Heat

Here is where things get interesting. How would Isaac fit with Miami’s current roster? It all comes down to whether he can keep shooting the ball at an acceptable rate. His form certainly isn’t as bad as Winslow’s was or Josh Jackson‘s is (another interesting wing option for the Heat). And his 80 percent rate from the foul-line proves that he has the makings of a good jump shooter.

Because of his ability to play on the wing or at the four, Isaac would fit in nicely with Miami. You can slot him in as your starting small forward, and move Winslow, who’s a good bit bulkier, to the four. That gives you two versatile players who can do a bit of everything.

Isaac has the quickness and the hands to defend opposing small forwards, and a surprising aptitude when it comes to protecting the rim. That could make him a really good weakside defender at the professional level.

Isaac is still figuring out how to be a better playmaker, but has shown flashes that he’ll eventually get it. He’s a tough kid, who is finally starting to understand the college game. Guys who can make plays like this, don’t grow on trees either:

He’s 6-foot-10, bringing the ball down, putting it between his legs and nailing a jumper over a contest. I’d never go as far as comparing a prospect to Kevin Durant (who was already an elite scorer in college), but with a tighter ball-handle and smoother release, Isaac has some similarities.

Whether it be the Heat, or anyone else, whoever takes him will be hoping he makes a similar impact. No pressure, kid.

