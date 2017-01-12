Santa Cruz Warriors Stage Epic Comeback v. Canton Charge

Santa Cruz Warriors win 109-105 over the Canton Charge at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Wednesday.

The Santa Cruz Warriors (12-10) had quite the performance Wednesday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena, eclipsing a 16-point deficit to earn the 109-105 comeback win over the Canton Charge (12-9). Santa Cruz bounces back after their 155-148 road loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (15-9) last Monday to snap Canton’s six-game winning streak.

Santa Cruz will be back at KP Arena on Friday to host the Salt Lake City Stars (6-16) in a back-to-back home series that will carry over to Saturday. Both games will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. PST.

Alex Hamilton has been one of the most impressive players coming off the bench for Surf City this season, finishing the game against Canton with 22 points, five rebounds, and five assists on 8-for-14 shooting from the field. As the backup point guard, Hamilton has been phenomenal in terms of scoring ability and court vision.

Starting point guard Phil Pressey has continually been an important cog in the Sea Dubs system, contributing 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 6-for-11 shooting in the win against the Charge. It wouldn’t be surprising to see one of the D-League’s top floor generals called up by an NBA team now that 10-day contracts have been available since Jan. 5..

D-League Dubs veteran Cameron Jones had 12 points (5-7 FG), four rebounds, and four assists on the night, while Scott Wood tallied 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3P) and five rebounds. Golden State Warriors assignee Damian Jones added 10 points (5-7 FG), five rebounds, and two blocks.

And it’d be a crime not to mention Chris Obekpa, who had eight points, 13 boards, and three blocks. Obekpa led the team in +/- with a +24 in 21 minutes — arguably his best performance this season playing off the bench as the backup forward.

Speaking of the Sea Dubs bench mob: the second unit outscored Canton’s bench 57-12 per Santa Cruz Warriors PR. If the Surf City reserves can consistently find a way to contribute like they did against Canton, the Santa Cruz Warriors could be one of the sleeper teams going into the second half of the season.

This article originally appeared on