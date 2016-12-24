Santa Cruz Warriors Overpower the Erie Bayhawks 102-74

The Santa Cruz Warriors won 102-74 against the Erie Bayhawks at Erie Insurance Arena on Friday.

Fresh off a loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce at Sanford Pentagon on Wednesday, the Santa Cruz Warriors earned a lopsided victory Friday night against the Erie Bayhawks at Erie Insurance Arena, winning the game 102-74.

The Sea Dubs will have the Christmas holiday to rest, after which they will travel back home to Kaiser Permanente Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to host what #SeaDubNation hopes to be a revenge game against the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Scott Wood was a deadeye from long range Friday night, leading all scorers with 23 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field, 5-of-8 shooting from behind the arc, and 4-for-4 shooting from the free throw line. He was also a game-high +21..

Cameron Jones contributed 17 points off the bench, shooting 7-for-11 from the field, 1-for-1 from three, and 2-for-2 from the charity stripe. Elgin Cook dropped in 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3P, 2-2 FT) and six boards, while LaDontae Henton notched 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3P), two rebounds, and two assists in his first start for Santa Cruz this season.

Damian Jones had a solid performance against the Bayhawks, tallying 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, two steals, and one block. He’s expected to be called up by the Golden State Warriors prior to the team’s Christmas Day showdown against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on Sunday.

Branden Dawson paced Erie with 20 points (9-11 FG, 2-4 FT) and seven rebounds off the bench. Ramon Galloway also came off the bench for Erie to score in double-digits, adding in 10 points and five rebounds.

Bayhawks center Cliff Alexander — whom a good number of Santa Cruz fans may remember being assigned to Surf City via the Portland Trailblazers last season alongside current Sioux Falls Skyforce guard Luis Montero — posted a double-double with 13 points (5-12 FG) and 11 rebounds, adding in five blocks.

For the full replay of Friday night’s blowout victory over Erie, Santa Cruz Warriors fans can click to play the video embedded below:

This article originally appeared on