Santa Cruz Warriors Go 1-1 in D-League Showcase Games

Santa Cruz Warriors beat Texas Legends 113-97 on Saturday at Hershey Centre, solidifying a 1-1 record in their two games for the 2017 NBA D-League Showcase.

Coming off a Thursday evening loss to the Oklahoma City Blue, the Santa Cruz Warriors (14-12) had a solid Saturday morning stint at Hershey Centre in Missassauga, Ont. — Canada, securing the 113-97 win over the Texas Legends (12-11).

The Sea Dubs will return home to Kaiser Permanente Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28 to host the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at 7:00 p.m. PST. Prior to that, Surf City will take a detour through Utah to visit the Salt Lake City Stars on Friday, Jan. 27 for a 6:00 p.m. PST matchup.

#StrengthInNumbers was certainly the motto Saturday night for the Santa Cruz Warriors, as the team had seven players score in double-figures against the Legends.

Dennis Clifford paced Santa Cruz with 17 points (5-13 FG, 7-9 FT), posting yet another double-double grabbing 10 rebounds in 31 minutes of gameplay. Scott Wood had 17 points as well, shooting 6-for-11 from the field and 5-for-10 from behind the arc in 27 minutes.

Phil Pressey also recorded a double-double with 16 points (7-18 FG) and 14 assists, adding in five rebounds and four steals. LaDontae Henton had 15 points on 7-for-16 shooting in 29 minutes, while James Southerland added 14 points and seven rebounds on 3-for-6 shooting from behind the arc (4-9 FG).

Terrence Drisdom scored in double-digits for the first time this season, finishing with 13 points (6-9 FG) and eight rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench. Cameron Jones posted 12 points on 6-for-10 shooting in 18 minutes.

Legends guard C.J. Williams carried the majority of the scoring load for Texas, leading all scorers with 32 points on an incredibly efficient 11-for-16 shooting from the field, 5-for-9 shooting from behind the arc, and 5-for-5 shooting from the free throw line.

Forward Manny Harris also scored in double-digits for the Legends, dropping in 19 points, six rebounds, and eight assists.

