The San Antonio Spurs brilliantly trolled Mariah Carey

The Coyote, mascot of the San Antonio Spurs, had a bit of trouble with its live performance alongside the Spurs dancers during Tuesday night’s game against the Raptors. Wearing a leotard and tights, The Coyote belted out a few lines of Mariah Carey’s Emotions… until he seemed to have trouble with his microphone and stormed off the stage after signaling for help.

The Coyote nailed it.