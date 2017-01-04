The San Antonio Spurs brilliantly trolled Mariah Carey
Nick Schwartz
The Coyote, mascot of the San Antonio Spurs, had a bit of trouble with its live performance alongside the Spurs dancers during Tuesday night’s game against the Raptors. Wearing a leotard and tights, The Coyote belted out a few lines of Mariah Carey’s Emotions… until he seemed to have trouble with his microphone and stormed off the stage after signaling for help.
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tYsfmzSkwJ
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 4, 2017
The Coyote nailed it.