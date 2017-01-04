Sacramento Wins with Terrible Defense against the Nuggets – 120 to 113

Coach Malone said the Nuggets defense is the worst in the NBA. Statistically, he is correct. However, Sacramento beat the Nuggets playing bad defense also.

Coach, what are the stats on defensive stops, unsuccessful screens, steals, close outs, or blocks? I didn’t hear any defensive stats.

Why do we discuss offense when we have no numbers on defense and yet we claim defense lost the game?

I understand Coach Malone was reacting to the loss with anger, rather than trying to determine the reason for the differential.

He should see certain things happening during the game. His defensive coach should make him aware and adjust movements and match-ups continuously.

Don’t blame the guys about leadership or say how bad they are on defense. Sacramento was almost as bad, and won.

Guys, you are not quite earning your paychecks. You should have beat Sacramento after the great way you played against Golden State.

Statistical Differential

So why did we lose? Besides desire and focus there are some statistics to review to determine why.

Sacramento allowed the Nuggets 49% from the floor, 18 three pointers (47%), and 29 assists (Sacramento had 26).

We were about even on rebounds (34 to 33), and steals (7 to 6).

Denver also played slightly worse shooting defense, allowing 52% from the floor for Sacramento, allowing 4 more shots (46-41), and 4 more free throws (17-13).

The Loss Was Due to Turnovers and Fouls

The major differential where the Nuggets were outperformed was in the turnovers; Denver, 14, Sacramento 8; and in fouls committed, 18 to 13.

Denver was perfect at the line 9 for 9, Sacramento at 94%, 17 for 18.

Even though the Nuggets were perfect at the line, Sacramento made 8 more.

The Nuggets lost by 7.

Technically, 4 more turnovers could mean at least 8 points, which explains their 5 additional shots, and the five additional fouls defined the loss.

Everything else was relatively close.

Why is this? Focus and clarity of individual responsibilities, including coaching. These issues mean lack of concentration and proper execution.

If they are tired, know it and rest them.

There is only one way to get better execution.

Practice With Understanding

But practice what? The Nuggets have time between games to recollect. Reviewing videos only gets visual understanding; the physical part has to take place during actual practices to reduce these weaknesses.

So, what do we do?

Practice one on one and two on two close outs before the game. How close can you get to your opponent, anticipate, and respond to shifting your position.

Harris is a good model to follow on this.

Practice going over screens at the three to stop the shooter. If the shooter hits, coach, make them run 10 laps.

Mudiay is horrible on closing out or going around screens. He doesn’t anticipate and is always late. So are most of the others. This can be learned.

Practice stopping drives without fouling. One on one, two on two.

Nurkic raises his hand on an offensive shot 10 feet away from the shooter. Nurkic, you are better than that. That is all a matter of focus on your responsibility and effort. Come on! You want to be worth something in the NBA? Better look at Gasol from Memphis.

Turnovers are due to carelessness primarily. Focus, flow and concentration.

Anticipate and help. Your teammates must be moving to get you out of trouble and receive a good pass. This goes back to constant movement. Every player must be in the game every minute. If your feet are not moving, go to the bench!

Flow in the game, make it fun. You must talk to one another constantly. We want to hear you helping each other.

Back to Preparation

Fatigue is a matter of survival in the NBA. A young team like ours should not be fatigued on a back to back. Gallo was the highest level performer, last night, and he is a veteran. He manages himself.

We should be in such good shape that our performance will be consistent regardless. Look at the energy Houston played with against the Nuggets off a double-overtime back to back earlier in the year. No excuses.

But we have to be smart on our resting and what we consume and do during off time.

What are the rules the Nuggets have for preparation?

This is a job, and one of the requirements of the job is to take care of yourselves physically, and more importantly, being mentally prepared.

Nothing is more important than rest, sleep particularly. Naps for sure.

A big loss last night was Barton’s lack of energy. He was off. His focus was gone. It was an obvious fluke for him and it cost us. Whatever he did between games; don’t do again. All of you, take care of yourselves.

Each piece of the cog must fit perfectly at this level. There is no compromise or we lose.

On back to back’s each team member, whether they will play or not, must have a regimen to let them rest, eat right, and be able to refocus. If they are actually tired, or use this as an excuse, they must change how they prepare. This includes preparation for all other games also.

The Obvious Big Thing

Denver plays to the opposition. Why would we have so many close games? Cut it out.

Quit playing to the opposition.

You don’t want to just give yourself a chance to win. You want to win because you have the upper hand, or because you know you can lock down, make a run and dominate. Every single player, every single play.

Denver Nuggets 113 Sacramento Kings 120

Critical is the coaches use of his players so that the freshest and best match-ups are playing the end game.

Have your urgency drills and practice them over and over.

If we don’t have a closer, or have 2 minute closing practices, or 24 second closing practices, we lose more than we win.

I’m sorry, but Mudiay and Jameer do not handle this responsibility correctly. They initiate the play too late. Let Jokic, Gallo or Chandler take the last shot. Or Barton when he’s on.

Coach needs to call a time out and have option one, two and three in front of them. Get the ball to Jokic as soon as possible. And get it to him again.

Right now, Jokic, Gallo or Chandler have to take the last shot. Their teammates have to get them open. They need hard, rub off screens to get to their spot.

Start setting up Murray. I hope he is the future.

But Mudiay and Jameer don’t hold the ball. Pass it and start rotating. Hear?

Playing the Most Disciplined Team in the NBA – San Antonio

The Denver Nuggets should be over prepared to play the most disciplined team in the NBA over the last 10 years, the San Antonio Spurs.

We have the talent.

Do we have our discipline, our preparation, coaching and individual pride and responsibility to get the best win of the year?

Or are we going to continue to point to the next guy or the coach. How does that help? Are we a team, or not? No excuses.

We will see some excellent play from San Antonio on Thursday, on both sides of the floor.

I believe we will see excellent play by the Denver Nuggets also.

