Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons game preview

The Detroit Pistons (21-24), winners of three in a row, host the Sacramento Kings (16-27), who have dropped five straight games, tonight at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

Today’s matchup between the Detroit Pistons (21-24) and the Sacramento Kings (16-27) features two teams riding on opposite ends of the spectrum.

The Pistons come in winners of three straight, looking to earn their first four-game win streak of the season. It’s the first time Detroit has won three in a row since December 2nd, which was prior to Reggie Jackson’s return. Their last two wins were big ones, blowing out Atlanta, who had won nine of their last 10 games heading in, and beating Washington at the buzzer on a Marcus Morris tip in.

The Pistons were up by 16 points entering the fourth quarter against the Wizards and nearly blew it, so Morris’ heroics really changed the narrative. A Detroit loss would have been the latest low point the team had reached in what has been a funky season. Instead, they get to ride the confidence and momentum that comes with three straight wins.

Meanwhile, Sacramento is riding the struggle bus. After winning four straight games in late December, the Kings have lost 10 of their last 12 games, including five in a row. Rudy Gay is also out for the season after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon on Wednesday.

But, alas, one of Sacramento’s two wins from the past three-and-a-half weeks came against Detroit. The Kings beat the Pistons 100-94 just 13 days ago in Sacramento. In that game, Detroit led 56-43 at the half, was up by as many as 18 points in the third, and led by nine points entering the fourth quarter and still blew it.

Sacramento outscored them 32-17 in the final frame, and the Pistons only scored two points in the game’s final three minutes. The Kings also hit 13-23 (56.5%) threes and outrebounded the Pistons by 11, so Detroit will need to improve in those areas if they want a different result this time.

The matchup to watch is the battle of the centers between DeMarcus Cousins and Andre Drummond. In the first matchup, Cousins was the game leader in points (24), rebounds (13) and assists (6). However, Cousins averages 28.1 points per game, so Drummond was able to hold him under that behind a career-high seven blocks.

The Kings will be utilizing Cousins more than ever in the absence of Gay, as evidenced by his 42 points against the Bulls on Saturday night. Drummond will need to be active and engaged like he was in Sacramento and keep out of foul trouble in order to slow him down.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is probable to play tonight after missing Detroit’s last four games with a grade two rotator cuff strain, which is surprising considering the Pistons have four whole days off between this game and their next. Jon Leuer, who missed the first meeting between these two teams, will play tonight after returning from a five-game absence on Saturday.

The Kings will be without the aforementioned Gay and veteran forward Omri Casspi, who is dealing with a calf injury. They’ve relied more heavily on a mix of Kosta Koufos, Anthony Tolliver, and Matt Barnes in their absence.

The Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings tip off from the Palace of Auburn Hills at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight. Vegas has the Pistons as a six- to six-and-a-half-point favorite.

This article originally appeared on