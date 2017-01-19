Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay suffers torn left Achilles

Kings forward Rudy Gay tore his left Achilles during Wednesday game according to a “preliminary evaluation,” the team announced.

Gay will have an MRI Thursday to confirm the diagnosis. He was carried off against the Pacers after going to the ground on a non-contact play.

Kings' Rudy Gay carried off court after apparent non-contact left leg injury pic.twitter.com/FiqrRshb64 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 19, 2017

Gay, 30, has a player option for next season worth $14.3 million. Reports had indicated he might seek a trade out of Sacramento this season and that he would opt out and test the waters this summer. The possibility now looms that he could instead opt in and use the year to rehab on the Kings’ dime.

Gay is averaging 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds this season.

