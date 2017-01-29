Sacramento Kings: Looking at the Week Ahead January 30th Edition

This article takes a look at the Sacramento Kings schedule for the week of January 30th to February 5th to give you a guide of what is ahead.

The Sacramento Kings enter the week riding high. They have won three out of their last four games all on the road. They defeated the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Charlotte Hornets last week, three potential playoff teams come April.

This week ahead is a bit of an odd week for the Kings. They play four games, but it includes two back-to-back sets. They conclude their current eight-game road trip on Tuesday and start a six-game homestand on Friday.

Let us now take a closer look at each game for the Sacramento Kings this week.

Game 48 at Philadelphia 76ers

When- Monday, January 30th at 3:00 pm Pacific

Where- Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

This game would not be happening on Monday if everything had gone according to plan. The Kings were scheduled to play in Philadelphia on November 30, 2016, but the game that night was postponed due to wet floor conditions. Below is a short video detailing the strange happenings on that night.

Two teams did hookup on December 26th in Sacramento. The Kings held home court and defeated the 76ers 102-100 on that night. It was a fascinating game to watch and the battle between DeMarcus Cousins and Joel Embiid was well worth the price of admission. Do not miss Monday’s game for the rematch.

Game 49 at Houston Rockets

When- Tuesday, January 31st at 5:00 pm Pacific

Where- Toyota Center in Houston, TX

The Rockets have been a thorn in the Kings side so far this season. Houston has swept the two meetings this regular season by a combined 47 points. James Harden is averaging a triple-double against the Kings this season. Here is to hoping a motivated Kings squad enters the Toyota Center on Tuesday and steals a victory from Houston.

Game 50 vs Phoenix Suns

When- Friday, February 3rd at 7:30 pm Pacific

Where- Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA

The Kings finally return to the Golden 1 Center on Friday to kick off the month of February. It will be the first home game since January 18th, so I am sure it will be a welcomed sight for the team.

The Kings destroyed the Suns in their only regular season meeting thus far. Way back in the season opener, the Kings defeated the Suns 113-94 in Phoenix. Below is a highlight video from that game to refresh your memory on the happenings.

Game 51 vs Golden State Warriors

When- Saturday, February 4th at 7:30 pm Pacific

Where- Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA

The Kings finish their week against the NBA’s current best team. This will be the second meeting this season against the Warriors. The Kings lost to Golden State 117-106 on January 8th in Sacramento. Exacting revenge against Golden State will be a tough task, but a great measuring stick of how the Kings are currently playing.

Summary

There you have it, a look at this week’s schedule for the Sacramento Kings. It features four games split evenly between home and road contests. They face two current playoff teams if the regular season ended today, so it should be another entertaining week of Sacramento Kings basketball.

Hopefully, this article helps with planning your week ahead and tuning into some Kings basketball.

