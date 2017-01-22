Sacramento Kings: Looking at the Week Ahead January 23rd Edition

This article takes a look at the Sacramento Kings schedule for the week of January 23rd to January 29th to give you a guide of what is ahead.

The Sacramento Kings have lost five straight games entering the week. The team’s last win was against Monday’s opponent the Detroit Pistons so there is that saving grace.

In the week ahead, the Kings face four Eastern Conference playoff contenders all on the road and every game has an afternoon pacific tipoff time. For those of you on the west coast, it will be difficult to get home and see the tipoffs.

Without further ado, here is what the Kings face in the week ahead.

Game 44 at Detroit Pistons

When- Monday, January 23rd at 4:30 pm Pacific

Where- The Palace of Auburn Hills in Detroit, MI

The Kings make their first and only trip to Detroit on Monday evening. The Pistons have won three straight games entering Monday’s contest. Their record stands at 21 wins and 24 losses and they are one game behind the Chicago Bulls for 8th in the Eastern Conference.

On January 10th, the Kings defeated the Pistons 100-94 in Sacramento. Below is a highlight video to refresh your memory of both the matchup and the Kings last victory.

Game 45 at Cleveland Cavaliers

When- Wednesday, January 25th at 4:00 pm Pacific

Where- Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH

On Wednesday, the Kings make their only trip to Cleveland to finish out the regular season series with the defending NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers dominated the Kings 120-108 in Sacramento on January 13th. It is your last chance to view the Kings against the Champion Cavaliers, so it is worth tuning in regardless.

Game 46 at Indiana Pacers

When- Friday, January 27th at 4:00 pm Pacific

Where- Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

The third game of the week for the Kings and the third team they will have played multiple times this month. The Kings were defeated by the Pacers 106-100 in Sacramento on January 18th. The Kings had built a hefty lead in the game and then had a 4th quarter collapse after Rudy Gay tore his Achilles. Hopefully, the Kings can exact a little revenge in their final regular season meeting against the Indiana Pacers.

Game 47 at Charlotte Hornets

When- Saturday, January 28th at 4:00 pm Pacific

Where- Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

On Saturday, the Kings travel to Charlotte for the second of a back-to-back against the Hornets. It will be the first meeting between the teams this season.

Charlotte has a record as of Sunday, January 22nd of 23 wins and 21 losses. That currently places them 6th in Eastern Conference. The Hornets should provide a stern test for the Kings especially given the travel this week and the fact that the Kings play on Friday night in a different city.

Summary

There you have it, a look at all four games in the week ahead for the Kings. The Kings are riding a five-game losing streak and need wins in the worst way if they are going to make the playoffs, so please tune in and root on the Kings this week and help their playoff push.

