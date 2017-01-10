Sacramento Kings: Game 38 Preview vs Detroit Pistons

The Sacramento Kings host the Detroit Pistons on January 10, 2017. This article provides a preview of that game from a Kings’ perspective.

The Detroit Pistons travel to Sacramento to take on the Kings tonight at the Golden 1 Center. This is the first of two meetings between the teams this season. On Monday, January 23rd, the Kings head to Detroit for the second meeting.

The Kings have lost all three games on this homestand so far and are in desperate need of a win tonight against the Pistons.

Without further ado, let us get into the game preview for tonight’s contest between the Detroit Pistons and the Sacramento Kings.

Injuries

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings enter tonight’s contest with a clean slate on the injury report. No even minor injuries reports so expect the Kings at full strength tonight inside the Golden 1 Center.

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have starter Jon Leuer listed as out for tonight’s contest. Leuer was having a breakout season of sorts before injuring his knee in Sunday’s contest. Early reports are that he has no structural damage, but will go for an MRI to determine the nature and severity of the injury. Be on the lookout for an update tonight or in the next few days to see how games Jon Leuer will be sidelined for.

Stay Alert

Be sure to check twitter or watch the pregame show to get all of the up to the minute information you will need to know before tonight’s tipoff.

Detroit Pistons’ Scouting Report

It has been a disappointing season so far for the Detroit Pistons. After securing a playoff berth last season, the Pistons were hoping to build on that with a young talented core, but things have gone awry so far. The team currently sits at 18 wins and 21 losses. That puts them 10th in the Eastern Conference standings and on the outside looking in at the playoffs.

On a brighter note, the Pistons enter tonight’s game on a two-game winning streak. Both wins coming against playoff teams last season. Last time out, the Pistons defeated the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 125-124 in double overtime. Below is a highlight video from that game to you a glimpse at the Pistons’ current form.

The Pistons are lead in scoring this season by Tobias Harris. Harris has 32 starts under his belt this season, but recently switched to a bench role and has flourished. In those 7 games, he is averaging 21.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 2.1 three-pointers made per game in 32.3 minutes per game. The switch to the bench has not diminished his playing time just allowed him to be the clear go-to option with the second unit. Expect a big Tobias Harris game tonight against the Kings.

What to Watch for?

Boogie vs Big Penguin

The marquee showdown of the night is DeMarcus Cousins against Andre Drummond. This is a matchup of two All-Star centers.

According to Basketball-Reference, Drummond’s nickname is the Big Penguin. I have never heard that nickname used, but I quite like the moniker.

Drummond has the reputation of being a great defensive center and the advanced metrics back that up. It will be fascinating to see if he can shut down Boogie’s offensive game tonight in Sacramento.

If you want to see the statistical line I predicted for DeMarcus Cousins or any other Kings player then check out my predicting the box score column found here. It is a fast and informative read about tonight’s contest if you are so inclined. Thank you.

Rotation Madness

Coach Joerger continues to mix and match the rotation for the Kings. He has played a different starting line-up in each of the last three games. This has been a constant trend all season long.

Coach Joerger seems to have settled on a 9 player rotation and he has been consistent with those 9 players in the last 2 games. I will be monitoring tonight to see if he sticks with those players and starts to give them consistent minutes.

Another Bad Match-up?

In recent history, the Pistons have dominated the series against the Kings. Detroit has won 6 of the last 7 meetings against Sacramento according to Land of Basketball. The Kings did win their home game last season, but it was the first win against the Pistons since 2012.

That is all in the past and the Kings have a new coach and different team this season, so let us hope that they can turnaround this match-up tonight and end their current losing streak.

Summary

There you have it, my game preview for tonight’s contest between the Sacramento Kings and the Detroit Pistons. It should be an entertaining contest that the Kings need to win, so please tune and root them to victory.

Thank you for reading.

