Sacramento Kings: Game 36 Preview vs LA Clippers

The Sacramento Kings host the LA Clippers on January 6, 2017. This article provides a preview of that game from a Kings’ perspective.

Tonight, the Sacramento Kings and the Golden 1 Center host the LA Clippers. This is the second meeting between the two squads this season. On November 18, 2016, the Clippers came to Sacramento and defeated the Kings 121-115 in a nationally televised game. Below is a highlight video to refresh your memory on the happenings.

Without further ado, let us get to tonight’s game preview between the Sacramento Kings and the LA Clippers.

Injuries

Sacramento Kings

The Kings enter with just Rudy Gay remaining on the injury report. Rudy Gay has missed the last 4 games with a hip injury. He is listed as questionable for tonight’s contest, but his return doesn’t seem that far off.

LA Clippers

The Clippers are likely without their two All-Star players in tonight’s game. Blake Griffin had knee surgery on December 20, 2016. He should return later this month, but will not suit up tonight. Chris Paul is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury. That means he only has a 25% chance of playing despite reports he may return tonight. Being without your two best players would be a big blow to any team and the Clippers are no exception tonight.

Stay Alert

Make sure you check twitter or watch the pregame show to get all of the up to the minute information you need to know about tonight’s contest.

LA Clippers’ Scouting Report

The LA Clippers are out to a good start despite the injuries. They currently have a record of 24 wins and 14 losses. That record is good enough for 4th in the Western Conference and 2nd in the Pacific Division. Expect the Clippers to make a run into the playoffs and be a title contender as long as they can get and stay healthy.

Last time out, the Clippers played the Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles. LA walked away victorious by a score of 115-106 on Wednesday. Below is a highlight video to give you a look at their recent form.

Without Chris Paul, the Clippers have been calling on Coach Doc Rivers’ son Austin to join the starting line-up. Austin has responded well. In his 9 games as a starter this season, he averages 16.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals, 2.0 turnovers, and 2.4 three-pointers made per game while shooting 47.3% from the field, 44.9% from three-point territory, and 83.3% from the foul line. Those are great numbers. Austin Rivers often gets overlooked because he is the coach’s son and fans think he may be helped along by that, but this 24-year-old can play. Look for a healthy dose of Austin Rivers if Chris Paul is out tonight.

What to Watch for?

Cousins vs Jordan

The only member of the Clippers big three likely to suit up tonight as of this writing is DeAndre Jordan. Jordan has the reputation of a great defender and that should be put to the test tonight against DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins should be up to the task and have the motivation of home court and a playoff push backing him. I expect Cousins to play a starring role in the contest if the Kings walk away victorious tonight.

Check out my predicting the box score column found here if you want to see the statistical line I predicted for DeMarcus Cousins or any other Kings’ player. It is a fast and informative read, so please give it a look. Thank you.

Making the New Arena Golden

The Kings have struggled at home this season. Heading into tonight’s game they have only won 7 of 15 home games. They have a plus/minus of minus 0.3 at home. They have not been horrendous, but I was hoping for better play inside the Golden 1 Center.

Tonight is a big opportunity for the Kings to play well at home and defeat a playoff caliber team. Even without Griffin and Paul, the Clippers have been playing well and winning games, so the Kings need to be ready and play mistake free to earn a victory. Here is to hoping they seize that opportunity and earn a victory tonight.

Summary

There you have it, my game preview for tonight’s contest between the LA Clippers and the Sacramento Kings. Sorry for the slightly abbreviated version today, but hopefully you tune into the game tonight and enjoy the action.

Be sure to check back to A Royal Pain for postgame content and everything you need to know about the Kings this season. Thank you for reading.

