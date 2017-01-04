Sacramento Kings: Game 35 Preview vs Miami Heat

The Sacramento Kings return home to face the Miami Heat on January 4, 2017. This article provides a preview of that action.

Tonight, the Sacramento Kings open a seven-game home stand against the Miami Heat. This is the second meeting between the two clubs this season. On November 1, 2016, the Kings invaded Miami only to fall short 108-96 in overtime. Below is a highlight video from that game to refresh your memory on the happenings.

Without further ado, let us get to tonight’s game preview between the Sacramento Kings and the Miami Heat.

Injuries

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings enter tonight’s game with two players listed as questionable. Both players missed last night’s contest. Rudy Gay is still suffering from that hip injury and Ty Lawson has a sinus fracture. Lawson was scheduled to suit up last night but was held out with blurred vision. It is a 50/50 call if either player suits up tonight.

It is important to remember that Kings played on Tuesday night and the injury report could change rapidly as tipoff approaches. Stay tuned into the newswire.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have one-third of their team on the injury report tonight. They have had bad luck on the injury front and today’s game is no exception.

Already ruled out for tonight are starters Hassan Whiteside and Justise Winslow. Whiteside has an eye injury that has rendered him unable to fly. Winslow has a shoulder injury that has caused him to miss the last two games.

The Heat have three players listed as questionable for tonight’s contest. Tyler Johnson (Migraine), James Johnson (Illness), and Dion Waiters (Groin) are all 50/50 for tonight’s game.

This is also the second of a back-to-back for the Miami Heat, so do not be surprised to see their injury report change as tipoff approaches.

Stay Alert

Be sure to check twitter or watch the pregame show for all the late breaking information for tonight’s game that you will want to know.

Miami Heat’s Scouting Report

The Miami Heat have struggled so far this season. The team has a record of 10 wins and 26 losses heading into tonight’s game. They have identical home and road record of 5 wins and 13 losses. The struggle is real for this season’s Miami Heat squad.

On Tuesday, the Miami Heat traveled to Phoenix to do battle against the Suns. They fought hard without five rotation players but fell short by a score of 99 to 90. Below is a highlight video to give you a glimpse at the current Heat squad.

Goran Dragic should lead the Heat in tonight’s contest. Dragic is in his second full season with Miami and ninth year in the NBA. He is averaging 19.0 points, 1.5 three-pointers made, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals, and 3.3 turnovers per game this season. He is shooting 45.1% from the field, 40.6% from distance, and 78.7% from the free throw line. Dragic has kept his efficiency intact while moving into the Heat’s number one scoring option role. Expect the great year for Goran Dragic to continue.

What to Watch for?

Defending Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins has been in beast mode all season, but tonight’s match-up looks especially juicy. Without Hassan Whiteside, the Heat are left with no traditional center and only Willie Reed, Udonis Haslem, and Derrick Williams to slow down Boogie tonight. Needless to say, I do not like the Heat’s chances of making it a reality tonight.

If you want to see the statistical line I predicted for DeMarcus Cousins or any other Kings player then please check out my predicting the box score column found here. It is a fast and informative read if you are so inclined. Thank you.

Extinguishing the Heat

The Heat only had eight healthy bodies last night in Phoenix. Those eight players played between 16 and 38 minutes last night. They traveled to Sacramento after a late night game and now have to suit up and play tonight.

The Kings need to do a good job at wearing out the Heat tonight. They need to up the tempo and look to get the Heat in foul trouble. The Kings are one of the NBA’s best team at drawing fouls and that could be a huge factor in tonight’s game with only eight healthy Miami players.

Be on the lookout for the Kings trying to push the pace and draw fouls on an undermanned and potentially tired Miami Heat squad tonight.

An Encore Mister Collison?

For last night’s game, I predicted that Darren Collison would get all minutes he could handle and this was his chance to step up and show he deserved to be the Kings’ point guard. He rewarded us with a 26 point, 7 assists, 1 steal effort in 36 minutes with supreme shooting efficiency.

The opportunity looks to be there again tonight for Mister Collison. Will he deliver another stellar performance on the second of a back-to-back? I think the minutes and role should allow it to happen as long as Collison has the legs for it. Be on the lookout for Collison tonight inside Golden 1 Center.

Summary

There you have it, the game preview for the game on January 4, 2017 between the Sacramento Kings and the Miami Heat.

This game looks to favor the Kings in every way possible. The Kings have been playing a good brand of basketball and are coming off a win on Tuesday night. The Heat are struggling with injuries, on the road, and are coming off a loss on Tuesday. Here is to hoping the Kings make that victory a reality on Wednesday night and build a little more momentum in their playoff push.

Be sure to check back to A Royal Pain for postgame content and everything you need to know about the Kings this season. Thank you for reading.

This article originally appeared on