Sacramento Kings: Game 33 Preview vs Memphis Grizzlies

The Sacramento Kings return home to face the Memphis Grizzlies on December 31, 2016. This article provides a preview of that action.

Tonight, the Sacramento Kings and the Golden 1 Center play host to the Memphis Grizzlies. This is the second meeting between the two teams this season. On December 16th, Sacramento went to Memphis and scored a 96-92 victory over the Grizzlies. Below is a highlight video from that game in case you missed the action.

Without further ado, here is my preview of tonight’s game between the Sacramento Kings and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Injuries

It is likely that the Sacramento Kings are two players down tonight. Both Rudy Gay and Arron Afflalo are listed as doubtful for this contest. That means they have a 25% chance of suiting up, so be on the lookout for definitive word closer to tipoff.

The Grizzlies injury report is short but potentially significant. Starting point guard and the NBA’s current richest contract holder, Mike Conley, is listed as questionable with a toe injury. That would be a big blow to the Grizzlies missing out on Conley’s production.

Be sure to check twitter or watch the pregame show to get any late breaking news you will need to know before tipoff.

Memphis Grizzlies’ Scouting Report

The Memphis Grizzlies enter tonight’s contest with a record of 21 wins and 14 losses. That currently puts them at 7th in Western Conference standings, but only one game out of 4th place. That is going to be a fun battle all season to see who gets that 1st round home court series in the West.

Last time out, the Memphis Grizzlies took on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Memphis. The Grizzlies dominated the Thunder 114-80 on Thursday. Below is a highlight video from that game so you can see the Grizzlies most recent form.

The Grizzlies’ Marc Gasol has really expanded his game this season. Gasol is already a 2-time NBA All-Star and has been selected to the All-NBA teams twice, but he added a new wrinkle to his game this offseason. He is now shooting 3.5 three-point attempts per game and knocking down 1.5 of them. That has helped him increase his scoring average and he has brought his assists total up this season as well. Marc Gasol is now playing a complete game and it is scary for the opposition.

What to Watch for?

DeMarcus Cousins vs Marc Gasol

It is no secret that one of DeMarcus Cousins’ worst games this season came against the Memphis Grizzlies. Boogie shot only 35% from the field while only recording 1 assist, 0 steals, 22 points, and fouling out of the game late in the 4th quarter. It was not Cousins’ greatest night.

The defense of Marc Gasol will make it tough on Cousins again tonight. Gasol is one of the NBA’s premier defensive centers and has a knack for frustrating opposing players. Expect to see this matchup a lot tonight and hopefully, DeMarcus responds with a big game against Gasol.

DeMarcus Cousins played against Marc Gasol in the last matchup.

Point Guard Split

Darren Collison played 38 minutes in the last game against Memphis on December 16th. Since that game, he has played a maximum of 28 minutes in the next 6 games. He only played 20 minutes in two of the last three games. Darren Collison’s minutes seem to have slipped big time lately.

Ty Lawson has taken advantage of that slippage by Collison. Lawson played only 22 minutes against Memphis, but since has played 29 minutes in three of the last six games. Lawson looks to be picking up steam at this point in the season.

Admittedly, it looks to be a bit of a point guard merry-go-round this season. Lawson started the season playing big minutes with Collison suspended. Then, Collison came back and Lawson looked like he might be dropped from the rotation at one point and now the shift back to Lawson get the lion’s share of the minutes. It has been a little perplexing, but I am interested to see how things go tonight and moving forward. Stay tuned for more information on this topic in the future.

Protecting Home Court

The Kings currently sit at 7 wins and 6 losses at home this season. That is not a poor home record, but Sacramento needs to win a higher percentage of their home games if they are going to be a playoff team. Tonight’s game is the type of contest that a playoff team needs to win at home.

It will not be easy as Memphis plays a very physical and different style to the common NBA team. The Grizzlies are going to slow the game down and play hardnosed defense. The Kings need to come out victorious tonight as a stepping stone to both winning more home games and defeating a playoff contender in Sacramento.

Summary

There you have it, my game preview for this afternoon’s contest between the Sacramento Kings and the Memphis Grizzlies. Remember, the tipoff is slated for 2 pm Pacific, so you can enjoy some New Year’s Eve basketball and then flip over to watch the ball drop.

Have a safe and happy holiday. Hopefully, 2017 brings a great year for the Sacramento Kings and all their fans.

Thank you for reading.

