Russell Westbrook trolls Bucks fans by mocking Aaron Rodgers’ ‘discount double-check’

Russell Westbrook is at it again.

On Monday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder visited the Milwaukee Bucks — Milwaukee, a city in very close proximity to Green Bay, home of the Green Bay Packers and their superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers’ famous celebration, as many of you know, is the “discount double-check” belt he wraps around his waist after a major play.

After making a three-pointer during the second quarter, Westbrook had a message for Bucks fans, the cities of Milwaukee/Green Bay, the entire state of Wisconsin and Packers fans worldwide: