Russell Westbrook drilled a ref in the head with the ball, probably by accident

Russell Westbrook has been frustrated with referees a fair amount this season, but this was most likely an accident.

Westbrook accidentally drilled referee Sean Corbin in the head with an errant pass during a dead ball while Corbin was not looking. He is the NBA’s assist leader, and not everyone has eyes in the back of their skull.

Westbrook got a technical foul for this anyway. We’re sorry to everyone involved.

 

