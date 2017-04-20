Russell Westbrook: “I don’t give a f—” about 50-point triple double

Thunder guard Russell Westbrook was in no mood to celebrate his incredible statline after a Game 2 loss to the Rockets on Wednesday. Houston leads its first-round matchup with Oklahoma City 2–0 despite 51 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists from Westbrook in the second game of the series.

After the game, Westbrook—who averaged a triple double during the regular season—did not mince words when asked about his latest statistical feat.

Thunder's Russell Westbrook on posting NBA's first postseason 50-point triple-double: "I don't give a f— about the line. We lost." pic.twitter.com/hRZG4zUkSy — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 20, 2017

Westbrook’s 51 points on Wednesday were the most in a playoff game since Ray Allen scored 51 for the Celtics in 2009. His 43 shots were the most field goal attempts since Michael Jordan also shot 43 times against the Suns in Game 3 of the 1993 NBA Finals. Westbrook’s usage rate against the Rockets on Wednesday was 55.3.

Game 3 of the series is on Friday.

