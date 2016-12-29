Watch: Russell Westbrook ejected for arguing with refs

Russell Westbrook got a little hot under the collar and was ejected from Thursday’s game against the Grizzlies after arguing with referees.

Westbrook was assessed back to back technicals midway through the third quarter after a shot clock reset and ejected. It was unclear what specifically miffed him. The Thunder were trailing 61–45 at the time.

Thunder's Russell Westbrook ejected after back-to-back technical fouls for arguing call pic.twitter.com/vyxlwFErVp — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 30, 2016

It was an unspectacular night for Westbrook, who finished with 21 points, five rebounds, no assists and six turnovers on 6 of 19 shooting. These were his ninth and 10th technical fouls of the season.

