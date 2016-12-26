Did Russell Westbrook celebrate Irving’s game winner vs. Warriors, Durant?
SI Wire/Sports Illustrated
“Thank you Kyrie!”
Count Russell Westbrook among the excited parties after Kyrie Irving hit a game winner against the Warriors — and perhaps more importantly, his former teammate Kevin Durant — on Christmas.
After Irving buried the shot that eventually sank Golden State in a Finals rematch, Westbrook caught the play while warming up for the Thunder’s game against the Timberwolves.
He was giddy.
Not much explanation needed there, really.