Did Russell Westbrook celebrate Irving’s game winner vs. Warriors, Durant?

“Thank you Kyrie!”

Count Russell Westbrook among the excited parties after Kyrie Irving hit a game winner against the Warriors — and perhaps more importantly, his former teammate Kevin Durant — on Christmas.

After Irving buried the shot that eventually sank Golden State in a Finals rematch, Westbrook caught the play while warming up for the Thunder’s game against the Timberwolves.

He was giddy.

Not much explanation needed there, really.

