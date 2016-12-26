Russell Westbrook says he did not yell, ‘Thank you, Kyrie’ after the Cavs’ win

This is a case of incredibly amazing timing.

Shortly after Kyrie Irving and the Cleveland Cavaliers knocked off Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, the Oklahoma City Thunder shared the following video on their various social media accounts:

First try! Russell Westbrook warms up on Christmas Day. RT to #NBAVote for Russ for #AllStar. pic.twitter.com/5bqpbzkaQX — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 25, 2016

At first glance, it’s nothing out of the ordinary: just a team promoting one of its players as an All-Star candidate and sharing a little pregame warm-up video. But if you turn your speakers on and crank the volume while watching that video, you’ll probably notice Westbrook yelling something at the very end — something that sounds an awful lot like, “Thank you, Kyrie!”

We can’t confirm that Westbrook watched the end of Warriors-Cavaliers, and we can’t confirm that he’s in fact reacting to the defeat of one of his former teammates. Heck, with Westbrook, he might be meta-trolling, knowing that we’d all lose our minds at this video.

UPDATE (7:00 PM ET): After the video was released to the public, several Thunder reporters asked Westbrook about the clip. The Oklahoma City point guard was none too pleased, saying that he was shouting, “Thank you, Jayme,” the name of one of the trainer’s daughters:

Russell Westbrook comments on the video of him screaming in the tunnel. (Some NSFW language here): pic.twitter.com/vcp6fdfoCU — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) December 25, 2016

Russell Westbrook on what he said running off the court. Said he said "Thank You Jamie," daughter of Thunder trainer Joe Sharpe pic.twitter.com/gfki5Y9YRE — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) December 25, 2016

For reference, Jamie, who Russ refers to in that video, is trainer Joe Sharpe's daughter. She's sitting baseline in that video. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) December 26, 2016

So chalk this up as the universe trolling everyone with an incredible coincidence. Probably.