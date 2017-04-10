Russell Westbrook Stuns Denver, Lifts Oklahoma City

In a season ripe with signature moments, Russell Westbrook may have saved his most memorable performance for Sunday night, notching triple-double No. 42 in the process.

With 1:13 left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets, Steven Adams fumbled a Russell Westbrook pass that resulted in a turnover.

As a result, Denver took possession with a seven-point lead. The next 73 seconds will be replayed over and over in the heads of all Nuggets players and personnel until next season starts.

After a Jamal MurrayNikola Jokic pick-and-pop resulted in a missed 3-pointer by Jokic, Westbrook grabbed the rebound and began to pull up for one of his recognizable treys from the top of the key.

Except he didn’t, pump faking the rookie Murray out of his shoes and forcing a foul call behind the line for three free throws. Westbrook made all three.

Victor Oladipo drew a charge against Wilson Chandler and Westbrook banked in a layup to bring the game within two with 27 seconds remaining.

After a timeout, Denver turned a scramble into a Jokic floater that caromed off the rim and into Westbrook’s hands and the Thunder called a timeout with 2.9 seconds remaining in the game, down two.

What happened next will be played on repeat on every sports channel for the next few days.

With that shot, Westbrook ensured that he clinched his third 50-point triple-double of the season and eliminated Denver from playoff contention.

The shot added to a library of “Heisman moments” Westbrook has provided this season. According to Basketball Reference, Westbrook leads the league by a wide margin in shots made with under two minutes left and the game margin at or less than five points.

Query Results Table
Rk Player Season Tm G FG
 FGA FG% FGX 3P 3PA 3P% 3PX eFG% Ast’d %Ast’d
1 Russell Westbrook 2016-17 OKC 30 41 99 .414 58 12 37 .324 25 .475 2 .049
2 Kemba Walker 2016-17 CHO 28 28 58 .483 30 10 25 .400 15 .569 8 .286
3 DeMar DeRozan 2016-17 TOR 26 28 55 .509 27 2 7 .286 5 .527 4 .143
4 DeMarcus Cousins 2016-17 TOT 30 27 70 .386 43 7 26 .269 19 .436 14 .519
5 Isaiah Thomas 2016-17 BOS 29 27 64 .422 37 9 22 .409 13 .492 7 .259
6 Anthony Davis 2016-17 NOP 23 26 55 .473 29 2 7 .286 5 .491 17 .654
7 Jimmy Butler 2016-17 CHI 25 25 58 .431 33 8 23 .348 15 .500 7 .280
8 Carmelo Anthony 2016-17 NYK 27 24 58 .414 34 3 16 .188 13 .440 6 .250
9 Paul George 2016-17 IND 22 24 52 .462 28 6 19 .316 13 .519 10 .417
10 C.J. McCollum 2016-17 POR 26 24 47 .511 23 6 14 .429 8 .574 9 .375
Provided by Basketball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 4/10/2017.

In addition, Westbrook’s usage skyrockets to 62.3 percent in clutch situations, trumping his record-breaking usage percentage for the duration of the game.

All of this leads to the Thunder possessing the second-best net rating in the association in clutch situations, in large part thanks to Westbrook.

His play down the stretch of games is what his MVP case should be founded on and not on the sole basis of triple-doubles.

The numbers are astounding and doing it in all 82 games magnifies those numbers when many of Westbrook’s peers are not playing every night.

When award voters sit down and review each candidate’s case, it is the clutch performances and eight game-winners that should be Westbrook’s closing argument. Those are numbers everyone agree are valued and matter most: turning plays into wins in crunch time.

