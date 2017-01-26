Russell Westbrook officially has the fifth-most triple-doubles of all time

It’s official: Russell Westbrook is now, within his own right, among the top five players in NBA history when it comes to triple-doubles.

After a triple-double of 38 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against the Utah Jazz on Monday, Russell Westbrook became tied with the great Larry Bird on the all-time triple-double list, with 59.

But that wasn’t enough for the 28-year-old.

Last night the point guard went out and finished with a stat line of 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

In doing so, Westbrook took his career total to none other than 60 triple-doubles, stamping his name within the top five in NBA history.

What’s more, it was his third triple-double in as many games, as he took his season total to a whopping 23 for the season. That means he has ten more T-D’s than anyone else in the league, with former teammate James Harden the nearest with a season total of 13.

Beyond that lies four-time MVP winner LeBron James, who has five for the season, 18 less than Westbrook. In fact, the point guard has also overtaken LeBron’s career total over the course of this season, with King James boasting 45 from regular season games.

The six-foot-three guard is still averaging a triple-double for the season as the Oklahoma City Thunder approach the 50-game mark. Russ is currently leading the league with 30.7 points per game, whilst also adding 10.4 assists and 10.7 rebounds to his game.

A look ahead

With 60 triple-doubles to his name, a figure that is comfortably the most of any active player, Westbrook will be looking ahead to the number four spot, currently occupied by Wilt Chamberlain.

The center, who sadly passed away before the turn of the millennium was one of the early greats of the game, and he notched up 78 across his 14-year career in the NBA. Among those was the league’s first and only 20-20-20 game.

Westbrook currently has 23 triple-doubles for the season from 46 games, which sits at a perfect record of one every other game. Logic would therefore suggest Russ will end the season with around 40.

In doing so, Westbrook would put himself tantalizingly close to Wilt’s total of 78, a figure which is of course 18 more than the OKC Thunder man has currently tallied up. That makes it a very realistic target for the point guard.

Looking ahead though, it’s going to take some effort for the man to enter the top three, with all of them having notched up over a century of triple-doubles.

Jason Kidd, current head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, sits in third with a cool 107. The 2011 NBA champion retired just three years ago.

Sitting with a silver medal is one of the greatest point guards to ever grace the game, Magic Johnson, who could seemingly be out of Westbrook’s reach, with 138. Ahead of him is the only man to finish a season with a triple-double average – Oscar Robertson.

The current top six

Oscar Roberston -181 Magic Johnson – 138 Jason Kidd – 107 Wilt Chamberlain – 78 RUSSELL WESTBROOK – 60 Larry Bird – 59

