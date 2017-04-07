Why are people trying to discredit the greatness of Russell Westbrook?

Russell Westbrook is having one of the greatest seasons the NBA has ever seen. He is on the brink of breaking Oscar Robertson’s single season triple-double record – a record that has stood for 55 years. Westbrook is also on pace to join Robertson as the only players to average a triple-double over the course of a season.

No matter how you look at it, Westbrook is having an historic and entertaining season.

This could have easily been the year the Oklahoma City Thunder crumbled. When Kevin Durant left for the Golden State Warriors, one of the NBA’s most elite duos suddenly became a solo act. That solo act is about to make history, and the Thunder are headed to the playoffs.

Even though he’s been able to carry the Thunder to the postseason, essentially by himself, he’s not getting his due.

Some will say he is the reason Durant chose to leave Oklahoma City, or that he’s selfish, bad with the media, a ball hog, or a stat stuffer. My personal favorite are those who think the Thunder aren’t winning enough.

It’s all baffling.

Oklahoma City is a team roundly devoid of talent. Without Westbrook, the Thunder would be in the lottery with the Lakers and Suns at the bottom of the Western Conference.

What #Westbrook is doing is historic, entertaining and impressive. Stop Hatin! Do you think #RussellWestbrook is the #MVP? A post shared by Joy Taylor (@joytaylortalks) on Apr 6, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

The Thunder also aren’t a team built around their star in the way Houston has done for James Harden. Oklahoma City was designed for Westbrook and Durant, and when KD broke up the band, Westbrook was left with the pieces.

So while Durant is enjoying the benefits of playing alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, and LeBron James has Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love backing him up, Westbrook is willing his team into the playoffs while averaging a triple-double and is expected to apologize for it?

Relax and give the man his credit.

Westbrook’s performance this season has been astonishing. If you believe anything else, you’re wrong.