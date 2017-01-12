Russell Westbrook matches 2015-16 season triple-double count in exactly half the games

Just when you thought Russell Westbrook couldn’t do anything more awesome, he goes and does something like this:

There's another one! Russ matches his total number of trip-dubs all of last season. #NBAVOTE Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/nleNSTbSxP — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 12, 2017

AND TOTALLY REDEEMS HIMSELF!

That’s right: through 40 games this season, Russell Westbrook has recorded the same amount of triple-doubles he did for the entirety of the 2015-2016 season (18). Only this year, Westbrook did it in exactly half the games (40) it took him to accomplish this feat last season (80).

As for the details of tonight’s accomplishment, it was a standard 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for Westbrook as the Thunder defeated the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 103-95.

Coming into the game Wednesday night, Westbrook was averaging 31.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game — so, this was just another standard night at the office of Westbrook & Associates, LLC, but, who cares let’s celebrate anyway with some dancing: