Russell Westbrook fined $15K for cursing in Game 2 press conference

Cameron DaSilva

Russell Westbrook has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for using inappropriate language during his press conference after the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Wednesday Game 2 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Westbrook was clearly upset about the Thunder falling behind 2-0 to the Rockets despite posting a triple-double with 51 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists. He was asked about his numbers after the game, to which he responded, “I don’t give a [expletive] about the [stat] line. We lost.”

The Thunder went into the fourth quarter with a three-point lead over the Rockets, but Westbrook’s abysmal performance in the final frame doomed Oklahoma City. He was 4-of-18 from the field in the fourth quarter – 17-for-43 in the game – as the Thunder were unable to retain the lead and even the series at one game apiece.

