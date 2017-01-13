Russell Westbrook becomes second player to average triple-double through 41 games

Through 41 games in 2016-17, Russell Westbrook becomes the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double at the halfway point.

Though the Oklahoma City Thunder fell to their Northwest Division rival in the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night 96-86, it wasn’t all bad for Oklahoma City. Something historic happened on the Target Center hardwood from none other than Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook achieved his 19th triple-double of the season with 21 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds. With that statistical achievement, Westbrook became the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double halfway through a season.

Westbrook records 19th triple-double of season, joining Oscar Robertson as only players to average a triple-double halfway through a season. pic.twitter.com/OE45vPIEeb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 14, 2017

Through 41 games, Westbrook is averaging 30.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.5 assists per game on his quest for averaging a triple-double in 2016-17. The only other player to achieve this feat was Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson.

In his second season in the NBA, Robertson averaged 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 11.2 assists per game playing for the then Cincinnati Royals in 1961-62. Robertson would be a 12-time NBA All-Star, a nine-time All-NBA First Teamer, win the 1963-64 NBA MVP, and the 1970-71 NBA Championship with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Like Robertson did with the 1961-62 Royals, Westbrook isn’t likely averaging a triple-double for a legitimate NBA Championship contender. Oklahoma City has fluctuated from the No. 5 to No. 7 seed in the Western Conference throughout the first half.

Being that he is the lone star player for the 2015-16 Thunder, Westbrook is being asked a ton out of by head coach Billy Donovan to carry this middle of the pack Western Conference team. What makes Westbrook a serious contender to average a triple-double that he plays point guard and is an elite rebounder for a backcourt player.

The Thunder have their issues, but Westbrook is limitless. Let’s see if he can average a triple-double this season.

