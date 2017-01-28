Russell Westbrook All-Star weekend destined to rub salt in open wound

It took less than a week for Russell Westbrook to hear his name announced as a participant in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game. Yet, will Westbrook spend the entirety of the weekend mired in drama from the choices made by everyone, except him?

Coaches corrected the egregious mistake that left Russell Westbrook out of the All-Star starting line-up. And while pundits can say his inclusion is it’s own reward, it sure doesn’t feel like this aberration has been resolved.

True, Westbrook’s selection highlights his spectacular year. Moreover, getting voted in by the coaches speaks to how much Westbrook is respected. Yet, Westbrook’s 6th appearance has been covered by a pall.

Leading the league in scoring and continuing his chase to replicate Oscar Robertson’s efforts from more than a half century ago, punctuates why fans of the non-starter still feel like a crime has been committed. This larcenist act cannot be simply tucked under a rug and forgotten.

Imagine if Michael Jordan in his prime had been left off an All-Star team. Or Magic Johnson and Larry Bird had not been on a All-Star roster when their Lakers and Celtics were dominating the Association in the 80’s. Sure, we can point to the fact they made the team as being reward enough. But is it?

Most All-Star Games utilize the starting units predominantly because it’s assumed the winning vote recipients were who the fans want to see. Seldom do the reserves play more than the starters.

The rare exception occurs when a player is from the host city, an early offensive outburst earmarks that player to potentially win MVP or several teammates from one team can formulate the majority of a lineup. In recent years the latter occurred when four Pistons made the team and four Hawks made the team. In each case these units took to the court to play together for several minutes.

This year three Cleveland Cavaliers and four Golden State Warriors will represent the East and West respectively. With the fractured relationship between Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant, can you seriously think Steve Kerr is going to trot out his four Warriors and add Westbrook to the lineup? Nope; it’s far more likely Pelicans star Anthony Davis will join them. Especially since he’s already stated he’ll be gunning for the MVP Award.

So, yet again Westbrook is the one who suffers the indiscretion. Twice in the history of the All-Star Game a player has won back to back MVP’s. Bob Pettit won in 1958 and 1959, but he shared the award with Elgin Baylor in 1959. Russell Westbrook has already made history with singular back-to-back wins. But, winning in 3 successive seasons is about as likely to happen as – – well, a player averaging a triple-double in the regular season.

Further, the All-Star break is meant to be a time for the super stars to interact with fans and each other. For Westbrook it will only serve to highlight his current situation as he watches the man who defected to the team OKC had on the ropes last season “because he didn’t believe he could win a championship playing beside him”.

Westbrook will yet again be hounded by the plethora of media assembled to answer questions about the severed partnership. Pundits will attempt to get a sound bite from Westbrook that will somehow shed new light on a situation fraught with more tension than the strings on a Stradivarius.

Adding insult to injury Westbrook will be forced to interact with the man who knocked him out of the start (Curry). In fact, Russell will have to undertake photography sessions, practices and events with his Western Conference All-Stars where fully one third are comprised of the team he surely despises the most in the Association.

Having played two games at Oracle this season Russell Westbrook has already endured more than his fair share of nonsense. He’s suffered a hard foul and subsequent mockery by Draymond Green. Kevin Durant chirped at him, demonstrated bravado over his superior starting cast and celebrated by rubbing “his decision” in Russ’ face.

Most recently, without his top enforcer at his side, Westbrook was treated to an elbow and slap to the head. That, combined with the punk move of Pachulia attempting to intimidate Russ by standing over him. Coincidentally, Westbrook didn’t catch Zaza’s tough guy act, because it occurred while he was lying on his stomach, face down.

Kevin Garnett pointed out, Pachulia is one of those guys who does things for theatrical effect, at least in front of a National television audience. The Big Ticket elaborated, saying you know who that person is off the court, on their way to the bus.

Clearly, Randy Moss and Garnett had spoken about the situation, prior to taping the segment. To wit, as Moss demonstrated, KG expounded on Zaza further. Garnett implied on his way out of the arena to the bus, void of fanfare, Zaza is the type of guy whose eyes are downcast with his head looking at the ground.

As much as the All-Star experience is likely to suck for Westbrook, it’s us, the fans who are the ones missing out. Westbrook is an athlete seemingly molded from the old school generation. A player who exerts the same effort from the tip, til the final buzzer. Someone with only one gear, whose physical ability is only surpassed by his desire and passion.

Russell Westbrook should never be labelled a spectator, however that may very well be his destiny in New Orleans. Yes, Westbrook’s reward for being this rarest of entities will likely be to have a front row seat. From there, he’ll get to witness the inevitable extended match-up of the 4 Warriors versus the 3 Cavaliers. No doubt Adam Silver, the Association and sponsors will be drooling over the prospect of these 7 players delivering a little pre-hype for what many believe will be the eventual title finalists for the third consecutive season.

To that end, in somewhat of an ironic twist, this week LeBron James took to the media to voice his displeasure in the Cavs not being ‘super’ enough. Yet, the marvel that is Westbrook, just continues to produce triple-doubles with a cast of non All-Stars without complaint. This fact only serves to emphasize how incredible Westbrook’s accomplishments have been, and his quality of character.

Yet, for the 2-time defending All-Star MVP the weekend in New Orleans will likely be anything but enjoyable. He’ll be the guy once more called to the carpet to answer for his previous partner’s choices. He’ll be the one sitting on the sidelines as “that man” who has become his nemesis joins his new teammates center stage to gain more notoriety as they celebrate directly in front of him. And, he’ll be the one likely without enough playing time to three-peat as MVP.

One thing I know for sure is Russell Westbrook deserved better – –

Better from his former super star partner.

Better from his teammate, Enes Kanter.

And better from from us, the fans for not voting him in as a starter.

Then again, remember as you watch Russell Westbrook trying to avoid the inevitable ‘relationship’ questions from the media, or scowling on the bench during the game – – –

None of this was his decision. He simply continues to pay the price for everyone else’s choices. All while he keeps us riveted as he chases a 55 year old record.

Because the only thing Russell Westbrook cares about is winning and playing to his full potential.

And, thankfully, that, is the one choice no one can take away or make for him.

