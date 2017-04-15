Rudy Gobert (knee sprain) will not return to Game 1 vs. Clippers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Utah center Rudy Gobert has left the series opener against the Los Angeles Clippers and will not return after getting hurt on the first play of the game.

Jazz are calling it a left knee sprain for Rudy Gobert. Will not return to Game 1 vs. Clippers. — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 16, 2017

Gobert banged knees with Clippers forward Luc Mbah a Moute on Saturday night. Gobert had to be helped off the court, leaning heavily on two people as he made his way to the locker room.

The matchup between Gobert and Clippers center DeAndre Jordan was expected to be a key to the best-of-7 series.

