Rudy Gay likely suffers torn Achilles in loss vs. Pacers

During the third quarter of the Sacramento Kings’ loss vs. the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, Kings forward Rudy Gay went down with a non-contact injury:

As seen above, Gay was carried off the floor by his teammates to the locker room. The news is as grim as it looks, as the Sacramento Kings reported shortly after the game that the original diagnosis of the injury is a torn left Achilles’ tendon:

Preliminary evaluation by the Kings medical staff indicates Rudy Gay suffered a torn left Achilles’ tendon in the third quarter of tonight’s game versus Indiana. An MRI scheduled for tomorrow will confirm the diagnosis.

Per the team’s statement, Gay will be re-evaluated Thursday to confirm this diagnosis.