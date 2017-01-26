Roundtable: Ranking the Top NBA MVP Candidates

The NBA MVP is one of the most talked about topics this season, and the King James Gospel staff had to join in the conversation!

We are halfway through this NBA season with most teams playing just over 40 games. The most controversial conversation this season has been who is the frontrunner for the NBA MVP. When we asked our writers, they brought a wide array of answers.

Most experts have James Harden and Russell Westbrook leading the way, but players like LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Giannas Antetokounmpo, Isaiah Thomas, and Kevin Durant can all make a viable case for the award also. We asked our guys to give us their top 5, and here at KJG, we would love it if you commented your top 5 too!

When trying to rank these players, several different categories such as points, rebounds, assists, and how well their team is doing all come into consideration. While defense should also be key, most experts seemingly forget it. Players like Kawhi Leonard often times have their incredible defense taken out of the picture and forgotten.

With that said, let’s take a look at how our guys ranked these different players.

Contributor #1: Reece Helms (@Reece_Helms)

James Harden Russell Westbrook LeBron James Kawhi Leonard Kevin Durant

If the season ended today, James Harden should be the MVP of the league in a landslide. He has been a perfect fit in Mike D’Antoni’s offense and has the stats to prove it. Currently he is averaging 28-8-11 on 44% shooting. He has the Rockets in 3rd place in the Western conference and in a position to contend for a title after finishing as the 8th seed last season.

All that really needs to be said for Russell Westbrook is that he’s averaging a 30-point triple-double and has the Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs. If he keeps the triple-double average and OKC finishes as a top 4 seed in the West (currently 6th) then he might have a case for MVP over James Harden.

LeBron James is having his typical season, averaging around 25-8-7 and has the Cavs sitting in 1st place in the East. He might get a lot of votes out of respect, but right now James Harden and Russell Westbrook might be more deserving candidates.

Kawhi Leonard is the dark-horse for the MVP. No one is talking about the Spurs, but they are only 2.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors. Leonard dropped 41 points against the Cavs on Saturday night and has scored at least 30 points in each of his last 6 games played. Impressive.

Kevin Durant (and every Warrior) is disqualified from MVP this season. Just like LeBron James was “disqualified” for the MVP in his first season with the Miami Heat. He just joined a record setting 73-win team from last season. Although he has had an impressive year statistically, he won’t get the award. Sorry, KD.

Contributor #2: Dan Gilinsky (@ArmchairQBDan)

James Harden Russell Westbrook LeBron James Kevin Durant Kawhi Leonard

In my midseason MVP rankings, there are five names that are clearly in the top echelon so far. James Harden is my MVP, edging out Russell Westbrook. Harden has been the driving force behind a resurgent year for the Houston Rockets, who are currently third in the Westen Conference.

Westbrook has had a sensational year in that he is averaging a triple-double, but Harden is executing Mike D’Antoni’s offense to perfection. He is leading the league is assists and has more offensive win shares than Westbrook. He also has a much higher true shooting percentage than Russ, at an impressive 61% clip.

From there, I have LeBron at third on my list, as the Cavs are not remotely the same team without him on the floor with his versatility both offensively and defensively.

At four, I have KD. He is arguably having his best season on a team with multiple stars, and he is the key reason that the Warriors have the best record in the NBA. I don’t think anyone thought they would be clicking on all cylinders this fast. Regardless, he is still playing on a team with four superstars, so it is difficult to rank him any higher.

Lastly, I have Kawhi Leonard at five. He is putting the Spurs on his back for large stretches of games with the loss of Tim Duncan, en route to having a career-best 25.5 points per game. He is also shooting 91.2% at the free-throw line. His defense should also be noted.

Contributor #3: Luke Goodman (@ILikeSportsABit)

James Harden Russell Westbrook Kevin Durant LeBron James Kawhi Leonard

James Harden is head and shoulders ahead of the pack in the MVP race so far. The Rockets’ offense, specifically their long range assault, is completely unprecedented, and it all starts with James Harden. He’s leading the league in assists in his first year as a point guard, while coming in third in points on some highly efficient numbers.

You can’t deny Westbrook’s triple-double average is completely absurd and would make him an MVP lock any other year, but Harden is not far off of any of his averages and is killing him in efficiency and has led his team to surpass all expectations and more through the first half of the season.

The next three candidates are the ones who are impacting on both sides of the ball, but their numbers aren’t quite gaudy enough to garner enough votes to win the award over Harden or Westbrook. Durant has been crazy efficient, and is the best player on the best team, but his points and assists don’t match up well enough with the top two.

Lebron is always in the mix, and you could probably give him the award every year and few people would complain. However, even a season where the King is close to career-high’s in rebounds and assists won’t be enough to topple those in front. Another candidate, Kawhi Leonard, has been stellar and is taking huge leaps as a player every year, but the Spurs have pretty obviously been playing a little worse than their impressive record, and his defensive metrics have unexplainably been in the toilet all season long.

This is a season of great individual performances across the whole league and on another year guys like Giannis or Isaiah Thomas would find their names high on this list, but there are too many guys to compete with. This is a fun one.

Contributor #4: Simon Hannig (@S_Hannig)

James Harden Kawhi Leonard Russell Westbrook LeBron James Greek Freak

James Harden should be and is the Most Valuable Player in the league this season, better than Russell Westbrook. Harden is more efficient than Westbrook has been, same with Kawhi Leonard whose offensive explosion the past couple of seasons, including this season has been unexpected.

We know what we are getting with LeBron James.

Giannis Antetokoumpo is number five because of what he has done this season and how he has transitioned from just a good player, to star status. Not quite a superstar yet, but he is getting there. With the talent the Milwaukee Bucks have, they should be able to make the playoffs this season.

James Harden has improved on defense this season, and everyone should commend him on transitioning from a shooting guard to a point guard. I thought that was crazy and he did it too. Harden has transformed himself into a different player this season then what he has been in years past, thus, James Harden is my pick for MVP this season.

The NBA MVP is one of the most important awards, and it is a very alluring conversation to talk about. So, let us know what you thought of the roundtable and certainly who you think the MVP should be.

