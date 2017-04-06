Rose has knee surgery, Knicks say 3-6 weeks for recovery

NEW YORK (AP) Derrick Rose has had his latest knee surgery and the New York Knicks say he could resume basketball activities in three weeks.

Rose had arthroscopic surgery Wednesday to repair torn cartilage in his left knee. The former MVP has been plagued by knee problems in recent years and has had surgery on both knees.

This procedure was performed in Chicago by Dr. Brian Cole, who collaborated with Knicks team physicians. The Knicks said it was ”uncomplicated” surgery and that Rose would have a full recovery and could resume basketball activities in approximately three-to-six weeks.

Rose will be a free agent this summer following his first season with the Knicks after they acquired him from Chicago.