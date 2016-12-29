Rookie Report: Jake Layman

Portland’s Jake Layman is someone to look out for in the future

Jake Layman hails from Norwood, MA and went to the University of Maryland. He was a four-year starter for the Terrapins and was a dynamic three-point shooter. Averaging 10.2 ppg, he was most notable for his 36.2% from the 3 point line during his career. He has length and can run the baseline with anyone. Working as a manager, I remember seeing him play when Mount St. Mary’s played the Terps my first year as a manager. He was so big and his shot looked so smooth, so I’m glad the Trail Blazers picked him in the draft.

Currently, Jake Layman doesn’t play much. He usually plays when the Blazers are blowing out an opponent or getting blown out themselves. After a year or two, I feel like he could be another important three point threat. I also think he could become a slasher to the rim. With his height, he could easily get to the basket. He just needs to hit the weight room to get stronger so he can convert some and-1’s and dunks.

When Layman gets his shot, he needs to learn how to shoot out of a funk. Sometimes players get frustrated when they cannot convert their shot. For Layman to make it big, he needs to work on how to recover. I feel confident in him as he could be a crucial asset in short time. Let’s just pray and hope that he is in the gym working on his craft and is getting stronger. I see nothing but bright things for the sharpshooter!

This article originally appeared on