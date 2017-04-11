Romo’s honorary Mav day turns spectacle for final home game

DALLAS (AP) Tony Romo couldn’t say no when Dirk Nowitzki asked the retiring Dallas Cowboys quarterback to join the Mavericks as an honorary teammate for a day.

Now it’s turned into a scene, with dozens of media members showing up for a morning shootaround Tuesday before a meaningless final Dallas home against Denver, with both teams eliminated from the playoffs.

Romo said he felt ”a little embarrassed” over the reaction of the past week to news that he was leaving the Cowboys and joining CBS as the No. 1 NFL analyst.

But he said it was a ”no-brainer” to accept the offer of a tribute from Nowitzki and Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle. He will be in uniform in his football No. 9. Carlisle said Monday that Romo wouldn’t play.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball