Rockets vs 76ers: Game Preview

In search of their lost momentum, The Houston Rockets (34-15) are set to play the Philadelphia 76ers (17-27) at the Wells Fargo Center Arena.

It is safe to say that that Houston fans have seen prettier days. The Houston Rockets have lost 6 of their last 9 games – many of them being against teams that are not considered threats this season.

After losing to the Celtics in Bean Town, the Rockets desperately need a win against the Philadelphia 76ers to keep their season from falling apart.

Contrary to many opinions, this will not be an easy win for Houston. The Rockets will be under a lot of pressure seeing as it is a road game and they’ve been having trouble farming wins lately.

Because the 76ers are really strong in the paint, they are poised to be a difficult match for Houston’s defense. However, if Houston’s offensively ranged tendencies are on par, then the 76ers might have trouble containing it.

Although the Rockets have had a better overall season, the Sixers have gone 8-2 in for their last 10 games. It appears that they have picked up their pace for the season, making them an even bigger threat for Space City.

One player that the Rockets need to keep an eye on is Joel Embiid. He is Philadelphia’s greatest asset and can be the factor between a win and a loss if he isn’t guarded correctly.

Fortunately for the Rockets, it is not for certain if he will even play. However, if he does, Houston will have to fight particularly hard for this win.

Last time Space City went up against the Sixers, the outcome went in our favor. With a final score of 115-88, the team played phenomenally. However, this was at a much earlier time in the season, so many things could change.

If Houston defensively contains the paint and hits their 3’s, things should go well for them. Although it will be close, it appears as if the Space City will come out on top in this matchup.

Editors Note: Eric Gordon is a GTD for tonight’s contest with tightness in his back. His absence will impact the Rockets bench scoring and overall ball movement.

