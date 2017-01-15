Rockets Potent Offense Hands Nets 10th Consecutive Loss

Houston Rockets 137 Brooklyn Nets 112

The Brooklyn Nets continue to fail on the defensive side of the ball, which has been an obvious issue. The Nets will never win a game if they give up 130+ points, especially to a team as dominant as the Houston Rockets.

It was a constant downward slope for the Brooklyn Nets in their game against the Rockets. Their offense started out hot and was able to keep up with the Rockets through the first quarter. Being down 37-36 at the end of the first quarter was the last time that this game was even close, as the Nets offense couldn’t keep up with this top tier Rockets team. It doesn’t help either that their defense couldn’t make up for their offense’s struggles.

Although the first half was pretty brutal for Brooklyn, the second half was even worse, giving up less points, but not being able to put up nearly as many as the Rockets. The game was pretty much decided in the third quarter, where both teams already scored as many points as any average game.

Despite putting up an impressive triple-double, the Rockets didn’t even need James Harden to win this game. He ended with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. Including Harden, six Houston players put up double-digit totals in points, and three of them posted 20+ points — Harden with 22, Trevor Ariza with 23, and Eric Gordon with 24.

The absence of Brook Lopez hurt the Brooklyn Nets in this game, but offensively they did find some sort of support. Trevor Booker was the leading scorer for the Nets with 18 points, being backed by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Randy Foye, Joe Harris, and Justin Hamilton, scoring 14, 13, 12, and 11 respectively.

With this loss, the Brooklyn Nets drop to 8-32 and remain at bottom of the NBA. The loss is Brooklyn’s 10th straight, and the Nets still have yet to win a game in the calendar year of 2017.

