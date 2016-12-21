Rockets at Suns live stream: How to watch online

The Phoenix Suns (8-20) will host the Houston Rockets (21-8) on Wednesday night. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

There are eight NBA games on the schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 21. One of those games happening in the Western Conference will be between the Houston Rockets (21-8) and the Phoenix Suns (8-20). Tipoff from Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix will be at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Root Sports Southwest will have the telecast in the Greater Houston area. FOX Sports Arizona will carry the game in the Greater Phoenix area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Houston enters play at 21-8 on the season and in fourth place in the Western Conference standings. The Rockets trail the San Antonio Spurs (23-5) by 2.5 games in the Southwest Division standings. Houston saw its 10-game winning streak snapped last night by the Spurs in heartbreaking fashion at home, 102-100. The Rockets have gone 9-1 in their last 10 games and are 11-5 on the road this season.

Phoenix enters play at 8-20 and in 14th place in the Western Conference. The Suns trail the Golden State Warriors (25-4) by a staggering 16.5 games in the Pacific Division standings. Phoenix has lost three straight games, has gone 3-7 in its last 10, and is only 4-8 at Talking Stick Resort Arena this year.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 21

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena

TV Info: RTSW, FSAZ

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Suns will be getting six points at home from the visiting Rockets. The associated moneylines for this game are Houston -250 and Phoenix +210. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 226.5 points.

While the Rockets are coming off a tough loss at home on Tuesday night, look for Houston to get back into the win column with a convincing win on the road in Phoenix.

