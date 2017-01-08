Rockets at Raptors live stream: How to watch online

The Toronto Raptors (24-12) will host the Houston Rockets (29-9) on Sunday evening. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are eight NBA games on tap for Sunday, Jan. 8. One of those games will be between the Houston Rockets (29-9) and the Toronto Raptors (24-12). Tipoff from the Air Canada Centre in Toronto will be at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Root Sports Southwest will have the telecast in the Greater Houston area. Sportsnet One will have the telecast in Ontario. Since this game will not be nationally televised in the United States, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Houston enters play at 29-9 on the year and in third place in the Western Conference. The Rockets trail the San Antonio Spurs (30-7) by 1.5 games in the Southwest Division standings. Houston has won seven games in a row, has gone 8-2 in its last 10, and is 14-6 away from the Toyota Center this season.

Toronto enters play at 24-12 on the year and in second place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors lead the Boston Celtics (23-14) by 1.5 games in the Atlantic Division standings. Toronto lost its most recent game on the road to the Chicago Bulls in overtime, 123-118. The Raptors have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games and are 12-5 at the Air Canada Centre this season.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 8

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Air Canada Centre

TV Info: RTSW, Sportsnet One

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Raptors will be getting 2.5 points at home from the visiting Rockets. The associated moneylines for this game are Houston -140 and Toronto +120. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 224 points.

Houston is rolling, so stick with the hot hand. If the Rockets are going to win, it will be by more than two points. It should be a good one up in Toronto on Sunday evening.

