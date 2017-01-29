Rockets at Pacers live stream: How to watch online

The Indiana Pacers (24-22) will host the Houston Rockets (35-15) on Sunday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are eight NBA games on the schedule for Sunday, Jan. 29. One of those games will be between the Houston Rockets (35-15) and the Indiana Pacers (24-22). Tipoff from Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis will be at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Root Sports Southwest will carry the game in the Greater Houston area. FOX Sports Indiana will carry the game in the Greater Indianapolis area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Houston enters play at 35-15 on the year and in third place in Western Conference. The Rockets trail the San Antonio Spurs (36-10) by three games in the Southwest Division standings. Houston won its most recent game on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, 123-118. The Rockets have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games and are 18-10 away from the Toyota Center this season.

Indiana enters play at 24-22 on the year and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers trail the Cleveland Cavaliers (31-14) by 7.5 games in the Central Division standings. Indiana has won two games in a row, has gone 6-4 in its last 10 and is 17-6 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse this season.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 29

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

TV Info: RTSW, FSIN

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Pacers will be getting 3.5 points at home from the visiting Rockets. The associated moneylines for this game are Houston -160 and Indiana +140. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 225.5 points.

Although the Pacers are a strong team at home this season, look for the Rockets to win and cover on the road in Indianapolis on Sunday night.

