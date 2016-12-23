Rockets at Grizzlies live stream: How to watch online

The Memphis Grizzlies (19-12) will host the Houston Rockets (22-8) on Friday night. Here is how to watch this Southwest Division NBA rivalry game online.

The NBA has 14 games on the schedule for Friday, Dec. 23. One of those games will be between bitter Southwest Division rivals in the Houston Rockets (22-8) and the Memphis Grizzlies (19-12). Tipoff from the FedEx Forum in Memphis will be at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Root Sports Southwest will carry the game in the Greater Houston area. FOX Sports Southeast will carry the game in the Greater Memphis area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Houston enters play at 22-8 and in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Rockets trail the San Antonio Spurs (23-6) by 1.5 games in the Southwest Division standings. Houston won its most recent game on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, 125-111. The Rockets have gone 9-1 in their last 10 and are a strong 12-5 away from the Toyota Center.

Memphis enters play at 19-12 and in fifth place in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies trail the Spurs by five games in the Southwest Division standings. Memphis won its most recent game on the road against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, 98-86. The Grizzlies have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games and are 11-7 at home this season.

Date: Friday, Dec. 23

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedEx Forum

TV Info: RTSW, FSSE

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Grizzlies will be getting 3.5 points at home from the visiting Rockets. The associated moneylines for this game are Houston -160 and Memphis +140. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 205.5 points.

The Rockets are the hottest team in basketball. Their most recent loss was by two points at home to the best road team in basketball in San Antonio. Memphis might be getting 3.5 points at home, but swallow the points to take the Rockets in this Southwest Division rivalry game.

